Economia del token di Ethervista (VISTA)

Scopri informazioni chiave su Ethervista (VISTA), tra cui la sua fornitura di token, il modello di distribuzione e i dati di mercato in tempo reale.
USD

Informazioni su Ethervista VISTA

Ethervista is a new standard for Decentralized Exchanges -Built for Ethereum and Layer 2s.

Sito web ufficiale:
https://ethervista.app
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xC9bCa88B04581699fAb5aa276CCafF7Df957cbbf

Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Ethervista (VISTA)

Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Ethervista (VISTA), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.

Capitalizzazione di mercato:
$ 5.48M
$ 5.48M
Fornitura totale:
$ 1.00M
$ 1.00M
Fornitura circolante:
$ 941.35K
$ 941.35K
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
$ 5.82M
$ 5.82M
Massimo storico:
$ 76.437
$ 76.437
Minimo storico:
$ 4.312291250115094
$ 4.312291250115094
Prezzo attuale:
$ 5.823
$ 5.823

Struttura approfondita dei token Ethervista (VISTA)

Approfondisci come i token VISTA vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.

Introduction

Ethervista is a decentralized finance (DeFi) analytics platform, focusing on Ethereum-based asset insights and management. While detailed, direct source material specific to Ethervista's token economics is limited, it is possible to outline the comprehensive framework used in the industry—which includes issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms—by referencing prevailing norms and highlighting where relevant specifics would typically appear.

Issuance and Allocation Mechanism

CategoryDescriptionAllocation Approach
Token IssuanceTypically fixed or capped supply, or schedule-based emissionCommon methods: fixed total supply, periodic/minted according to protocol rules
Initial DistributionDistribution at Token Generation Event (TGE) or via continuous mintinge.g., seed/private/public sales, team, advisors, ecosystem, treasury
Vesting/Lock-upConditional unlocking over months or years for most allocationsLinear, cliff (delayed), or hybrid vesting/lock-up

Note: As of now, there is no direct distribution or unlock data available for Ethervista tokens. If Ethervista follows industry DeFi norms, it may allocate tokens as follows:

  • Community/farming: To incentivize platform use and liquidity provision.
  • Team/advisors: Subject to long lock-ups to ensure long-term commitment.
  • Investors/backers: Frequently with lock-ups to prevent early dumping.
  • Treasury/ecosystem: To fund future growth, ecosystem incentives, or governance.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

  • Platform Utility: Native tokens grant access to advanced analytical tools, reporting, or discounted fees.
  • Governance: Voting power in governance proposals, parameter changes, or new feature approval.
  • Staking/Reward Programs: Participants earn rewards for staking tokens or providing platform liquidity. Rewards can be paid in native or other ecosystem tokens.
  • Fee Sharing: Token holders may share in the platform’s revenue or receive a portion of fees collected (e.g., via staking).
  • Exclusive Access: Holding or locking tokens may be required for premium analytics or early access to new products.

Locking and Unlocking (Vesting) Mechanisms

AllocationTypical Lock TypeVesting PeriodUnlock Mechanism
Team/FoundersHard lock + Vesting12–48 monthsLinear/Cliff unlocks after cliff
Early InvestorsVesting6–24 monthsLinear, sometimes with initial cliff
CommunityShort/noneImmediate or within 3-6 monthsSometimes with small vesting or none
Liquidity/FarmingConditionalContinuousRewards released as earned
  • Lock Types: Hard locks are common (tokens inaccessible for a set period), often followed by linear vesting. Sometimes soft locks (where tokens can be withdrawn after a penalty) are used for liquidity incentives.
  • Unlock Timing: Ranges from immediate (for airdrops or community incentives) to 4+ years for team and advisor allocations.

Data Availability and Limitations

  • Unlock Schedule: No explicit data found in the current database for Ethervista’s token unlock schedule or precise vesting calendars.
  • Best Practice: Projects typically publish a full allocation and vesting schedule in their documentation or as a dedicated vesting dashboard.

Key Considerations and Implications

  • Supply Overhang: Large, near-term unlocks may pressure token value if not matched by growing utility and demand.
  • Stakeholder Alignment: Long vesting and lockups align founders' and backers’ interests with long-term project health.
  • Incentive Sustainability: Ongoing incentive emissions need to balance near-term participation with long-term supply/demand dynamics to avoid excessive inflation.

Actionable Insights

  • Monitor Official Channels: Check Ethervista’s official documentation, blog, governance forum, and analytics pages for up-to-date, granular token economics disclosures.
  • Watch Vesting Dashboards: If available, dashboards will show upcoming unlocks and circulating supply shifts—key for risk assessment.
  • Analyze Incentive Programs: Dissect current and past incentive structures to gauge their sustainability and impact on token demand.

Conclusion

While Ethervista’s specific tokenomics are not yet fully documented in public, projects in its sector generally deploy a combination of capped/controlled issuances, multi-year vesting for key stakeholders, community incentives, and mechanisms to provide utility, value accrual, and network effects for holders. Always validate via official project sources before making decisions based on token economics.

Economia del token di Ethervista (VISTA): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso

Comprendere l'economia del token di Ethervista (VISTA) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.

Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:

Fornitura totale:

Numero massimo di token VISTA che sono stati o saranno mai creati.

Fornitura circolante:

Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.

Fornitura massima:

Il limite massimo di quanti token VISTA possono esistere in totale.

FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):

Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.

Tasso di inflazione:

Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?

Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.

Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.

Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.

Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di VISTA, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token VISTA!

Disclaimer

I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.