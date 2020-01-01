Economia del token di ULTIMA (ULTIMA)
ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.
Ultima (ULTIMA) is a technology company offering a comprehensive cryptocurrency ecosystem, including a token, wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a detailed analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Supply Regulation:
Ultima operates on a proprietary blockchain utilizing a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which supports scalability and rapid block generation (blocks every 3 seconds, up to 2,000 transactions per second).
- Deflationary Model:
The token supply is managed through scheduled halving events and token burns, introducing a deflationary aspect to the ecosystem.
- Minting Process:
Minting is facilitated via smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users freeze (lock) ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units, which operate over a three-year period. Rewards are distributed as follows:
- 60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases.
- 40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem.
Allocation Mechanism
- Maximum Supply:
The total supply of ULTIMA is capped at 100,000 tokens.
- Allocation Details:
Specific allocation breakdowns (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem) are not publicly disclosed in the available data. However, the minting and reward structure suggests a strong focus on incentivizing ecosystem participation and reinvestment.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility-Driven Design:
ULTIMA tokens are used for:
- Payments within the ecosystem (marketplace, crowdfunding, debit card).
- Participation in the minting/farming process to earn rewards.
- Cross-border transactions and e-commerce.
- Incentives:
- Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm for reward generation.
- The reward split (60% liquid, 40% reinvestment) encourages both immediate utility and long-term ecosystem growth.
Locking Mechanism
- Token Freezing:
Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units to participate in the minting process.
- Lock Duration:
Each Farming Unit operates over a fixed three-year period, during which tokens remain locked.
- Reward Structure:
Rewards are distributed throughout the lock period, with a portion available immediately and the remainder reserved for reinvestment.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule:
Tokens locked in Farming Units are subject to a three-year lock. After this period, the locked tokens become available for withdrawal or further use.
- No Early Unlock:
There is no indication of early unlocking; tokens remain frozen for the full duration of the Farming Unit.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|DPoS blockchain, deflationary via halving & burns, minting via smart contracts
|Max Supply
|100,000 ULTIMA
|Allocation
|Not fully disclosed; minting rewards: 60% liquid, 40% reinvestment
|Usage
|Payments, farming/minting, cross-border transactions, e-commerce
|Incentives
|Minting rewards, reinvestment, ecosystem participation
|Locking
|Tokens frozen in Farming Units for 3 years
|Unlocking
|Tokens unlock after 3 years; no early unlock
Additional Insights
- Deflationary Pressure:
The combination of halving events and token burns is designed to reduce supply over time, potentially increasing scarcity and value.
- Ecosystem Growth:
The reinvestment requirement (40% of rewards) aligns user incentives with long-term ecosystem development.
- Security:
Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.
Limitations
- Allocation Transparency:
Detailed allocation data (e.g., team, investors, community) is not available in the current dataset.
- Unlock Schedule:
No granular unlock schedule (e.g., monthly or annual vesting) is disclosed beyond the three-year lock for Farming Units.
This structure is designed to balance immediate utility, long-term commitment, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with strong incentives for user participation and reinvestment.
