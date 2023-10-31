Economia del token di TIA (TIA)
Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: Celestia (TIA) launched its mainnet on October 31, 2023, with a fixed initial supply of 1 billion tokens and no hard-capped max supply.
- No Hard Cap: The protocol does not currently specify an upper supply limit.
- Future Issuance: While the initial allocation and vesting are detailed below, there is no explicit protocol-driven ongoing issuance or inflation at this stage; all supply dynamics are governed by unlock schedules from genesis allocations.
Allocation Mechanism
Token distribution is structured as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Notable Details
|Insiders
|53.2%
|Core Contributors, Early Backers (Seed, Series A/B)
|Future Development
|39.4%
|Foundation-led R&D, ecosystem, protocol maintenance
|Public Allocation
|20%
|Genesis airdrop, testnet incentives, future growth
|Community (Liquid)
|7.4%
|Immediately tradable distribution at launch
- Specifics:
- Core Contributors (20%) for pivotal development roles
- Early Backers—Seed (17.6%) and Series A/B (15.9%) for key investors
- Future Development (39.4%) for grants, bounties, ecosystem programs
- Public (7.4% initially liquid; 20% including future initiatives) for direct airdrops and future incentive programs
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility & Payments: TIA is used exclusively for all Celestia network transaction (“PayForBlob”) fees. Validators require fees in TIA, and prioritization of transactions is based on fee size and urgency.
- Staking & Security: Validators must stake TIA to participate in consensus and data availability, receiving protocol rewards (from transaction fees and possibly future inflation, if introduced).
- Ecosystem Growth: TIA is allocated for protocol grants and developer/ecosystem bounties, incentivizing developers and rollup creators to build on Celestia.
Lock-Up and Unlock Mechanisms
- Airdrop and Liquid Public Tokens: 7.4% of TIA was liquid and available at mainnet launch via a genesis airdrop, targeting 7,579 developers and over 570,000 on-chain addresses across multiple chains.
- Cliff Unlock: On mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023), a major cliff unlock occurred, releasing 175 million TIA (17.5% of supply), increasing circulating supply by approximately 83% and injecting a significant amount of liquidity into the market.
- Linear Vesting: After the initial cliff, steady monthly unlocks occur, with ~30 million TIA tokens per month becoming liquid, reflecting vesting schedules for early backers, contributors, and development funds. Key allocations, like the R&D & Ecosystem fund (26.8% of supply), unlock gradually through October 2027.
Unlock Schedule (Selected Categories)
|Recipient
|Total Amount
|Initial Unlock
|Final Unlock
|Unlock Duration
|R&D & Ecosystem
|268M TIA
|2023-10-31
|2027-10-30
|1,096 days (3 yrs)
|Public Allocation
|200M TIA
|2023-10-31
|2023-10-31
|1 day (all at once)
|Early Backers: Series A & B
|197M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2025-10-30
|365 days (1 yr)
|Initial Core Contributors
|176M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2026-10-30
|730 days (2 yrs)
|Early Backers: Seed
|159M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2025-10-30
|365 days (1 yr)
- Recent Unlocks: Each day, nearly 1 million TIA tokens are released into circulation in 2025. The continual increase in supply is predictable due to its linear vesting model.
Implications and Scenarios
- Incentive Alignment: Long vesting for core teams and investors helps align incentives with long-term protocol success, reducing short-term sell pressure.
- Market Dynamics: The October 2023 cliff unlock introduced a substantial price shock followed by more predictable supply inflation, affecting short- and medium-term market liquidity and price discovery.
- Transparency & Predictability: The detailed, transparent vesting/locking schedules reduce uncertainty for investors and builders, though supply increases could still exert downward pressure unless matched by growing demand.
- Potential Risks: Large unlock events historically cause price volatility. For Celestia, the combination of a sizable initial unlock and ongoing daily/weekly liquidity events will likely influence trading activity and price action for years.
- Developer & Ecosystem Growth: Heavy allocations to ecosystem development and public participation demonstrate Celestia’s commitment to decentralized growth and ongoing incentivization of builders and validators.
Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Breakdown
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Detail
|Issuance
|Fixed 1B TIA initial supply, defined allocations, no current protocol inflation
|Allocation
|53.2% insiders/backers, 39.4% future dev, 20% public (overlapping some categories); liquid airdrop 7.4%
|Usage/Incentives
|Native fees (PayForBlob), validator staking, protocol and ecosystem grants, public incentives
|Lockup/Unlock
|Initial cliff + linear vesting, daily/monthly unlocks until 2027 for major categories
|Unlocking Timeline
|Major events: Oct 2023 cliff unlock, subsequent steady releases, final major unlocks by 2027
Actionable Insights
- For Investors: Monitor scheduled monthly/daily unlocks and cliff events for potential market movement opportunities.
- For Builders: Abundant grants and ecosystem funds are being continually unlocked; monitor Celestia’s programs and participate early.
- For Validators: Staking and transaction fee roles are long-term sources of revenue; early and sustained participation is heavily incentivized.
Celestia’s tokenomics promote long-term ecosystem growth, transparent supply evolution, and careful balancing of insider, developer, and public incentives.
Economia del token di TIA (TIA): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di TIA (TIA) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token TIA che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token TIA possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di TIA, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token TIA!
