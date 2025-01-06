Economia del token di Seraph (SERAPH)
Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game developed by Seraph Studio, available on both PC and mobile platforms, and Seraph immerses players in a dark fantasy world, seamlessly blending classic loot mechanics with advanced features such as AI companions, MMO elements, and a player-driven marketplace.
Seraph's token economics (tokenomics) reflect a play-and-earn ARPG model with an emphasis on player incentives, community growth, and measured supply management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown, including details on issuance, allocation, mechanisms, locking, and unlocking.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens at launch.
- Token Generation Event (TGE): Occurred on January 6, 2025.
- Issuance Details: SERAPH tokens are minted and distributed at TGE, with ongoing seasonal in-game rewards. Prior to TGE, “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three types: Starry, Chaos, Soul) could be redeemed by early players/NFT holders for SERAPH at fixed rates (1, 3, and 10 tokens each, respectively).
- On-going Issuance: New tokens may be introduced through play-and-earn activities, but the initial supply distribution is strictly defined.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Locking & Vesting
|Community Airdrops & Incentives
|40.50%
|Distributed to NFT holders, active players, and as seasonal/community rewards; subject to ongoing distribution
|Ecosystem Development & Marketing
|18.08%
|Reserved for platform/IP growth, liquidity, marketing; release scheduled for strategic needs
|Foundation (Operations/Reserve)
|17.00%
|Held in reserve for future dev, listings, partnerships, and Seraph 2; vesting/lock conditions not explicitly stated
|Core Contributors
|18.00%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
|Advisors
|Included in core/contributors
|6-month cliff, then 3.5-year linear monthly vesting
|Investors
|6.42%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
|Total
|100%
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- In-game Utility:
- Unlocks dungeon access, mints dungeon keys, burns maps, and enables “Soul Spar” farming.
- Used to craft, reforge, and reveal attributes of NFT equipment.
- Required for participation in unique content drops (e.g., “Soul Spar,” “Equipment of Seraph”).
- Central currency for the ActPass marketplace (buying/selling in-game equipment).
- Incentive Mechanisms:
- Awarded for seasonal in-game achievements, ladder rankings, special mode participation (Chaos Dungeon, Secret Prison), and contribution to the ecosystem.
- Used for community governance (future plans).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff Periods:
- Core Contributors and Investors: 1-year.
- Advisors: 6 months.
- Vesting:
- After the cliff, tokens are vested linearly on a monthly basis — 3 years for contributors and investors, 3.5 years for advisors.
- Community and Airdrop Allocations:
- Distributed in tranches tied to player/community engagement milestones and seasonal reward cycles.
- Foundation/Development:
- Intended for long-term development and ecosystem growth; explicit vesting not fully detailed but typical industry practice involves multi-year tranches.
Unlocking Schedule
While a full unlock table with time progression isn’t publicly available, the main points as of TGE and post-launch are:
- At TGE (Jan 6, 2025): Only a fraction of tokens become liquid—many remain locked per vesting schedules.
- Year 1: Cliffs restrict the release of core, advisor, and investor allocations; community rewards and incentives are prominent.
- Years 2–4.5: Gradual linear unlock for locked allocations (contributors, advisors, investors).
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Detail
|Issuance
|1B tokens at TGE; feathers convertible to SERAPH; additional in-game seasonal rewards
|Allocation
|Community/Airdrops 40.5%, Ecosystem/Marketing 18.08%, Foundation 17%, Contributors 18%, Investors 6.42%
|Incentives & Usage
|In-game utility, governance, marketplace currency, event/campaign rewards
|Locking
|1-yr cliff (contributors, investors); 6-mo cliff (advisors); linear monthly vesting 3–3.5 years
|Unlocking
|Seasonally for community, linear for team/advisors/investors; majority of allocation vesting over multiple years
Analysis & Implications
- Decentralization & Community Growth: With over 40% going to airdrops and community incentives, Seraph fosters strong player and DAO engagement.
- Long-Term Alignment: Lengthy cliffs and linear vesting build trust and ensure sustained contributor involvement.
- Anti-Dump Safeguards: Staggered unlocking of team, investor, and foundation tokens mitigates rapid inflation and speculative dumping.
- Gameplay Integration: Token utility is deeply embedded in gameplay and progression, ensuring real demand beyond speculation.
- Market Risks: As with any vesting and unlock-heavy structure, scheduled unlocks may influence price volatility, especially at major cliff endpoints.
In summary: Seraph’s tokenomics combine robust on-chain incentives, substantial community involvement, and prudent supply management, balancing short-term engagement with long-term sustainability. As vesting cliffs expire, monitoring unlock schedules will be crucial for market participants and community members alike.
