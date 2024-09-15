Approfondisci come i token SEI vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.

Sei (SEI) is designed as a high-performance, general-purpose Layer-1 with a token model that carefully balances ecosystem incentives, user participation, and long-term sustainability. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocations, mechanisms, vesting, and unlocking schedules.

Token Issuance Mechanism

Maximum Supply : 10 billion SEI tokens.

: 10 billion SEI tokens. Initial Issuance : At genesis (August 2023), various allocations became immediately available, while large portions are subject to long-term vesting and release schedules.

: At genesis (August 2023), various allocations became immediately available, while large portions are subject to long-term vesting and release schedules. Ongoing Issuance: Some rewards (e.g., staking) may be inflationary and drawn from the ecosystem reserve, particularly after initial allocations are distributed.

Allocation Mechanism

Category Allocation (%) Amount (SEI) Unlock/Vesting Details Staking/Ecosystem Reserve 48% 4.80B 27% at genesis, 73% over 9 years; fuels staking, rewards, ecosystem growth Private Sale Investors 20% 2.00B Long-term variable vesting Team 20% 2.00B 1-year cliff, then 5 years variable vesting Foundation 9% 0.90B 22% at genesis, 78% variable vesting over 2 years Binance Launchpool 3% 0.30B Fully vested early (at/near launch)

Key Principles

Ecosystem & Staking Priority : Nearly half of the supply is dedicated to on-chain utility, governance, staking rewards, airdrops, and strategic ecosystem adoption.

: Nearly half of the supply is dedicated to on-chain utility, governance, staking rewards, airdrops, and strategic ecosystem adoption. Investor and Team Alignment : Private sale and team tokens are locked and released gradually to align contributors with long-term project health.

: Private sale and team tokens are locked and released gradually to align contributors with long-term project health. Transparency & Predictability: Unlock schedules are designed for transparency and to minimize significant supply shocks.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Network Fees : SEI is used to pay transaction fees.

: SEI is used to pay transaction fees. Staking : Holders delegate SEI to validators to secure the network and earn rewards. No minimum/maximum on stake or delegators; reward APR typically ~4.46%.

: Holders delegate SEI to validators to secure the network and earn rewards. No minimum/maximum on stake or delegators; reward APR typically ~4.46%. Governance : SEI confers voting rights on network proposals.

: SEI confers voting rights on network proposals. Ecosystem Incentives : Grants, airdrops, and ecosystem funding are distributed from the reserve.

: Grants, airdrops, and ecosystem funding are distributed from the reserve. Validator Incentives: Staked SEI secures the network, and both validators and delegators receive a pro-rata share of inflationary (reserve) rewards.

Locking and Vesting Mechanisms

Staking Rewards/Ecosystem Reserve : 27% released at genesis; the rest unlocks linearly or per schedule over 9 years.

Team : 1-year cliff (no tokens released), followed by incremental unlocking over 5 years.

Private Sale Investors : Long-term vesting with predictable monthly releases.

Foundation : 22% at launch; rest unlocks steadily over approximately 2 years.

Binance Launchpool : Tokens mostly unrestricted at or soon after launch.

Unbonding Period: There’s a 3-week waiting period for tokens to become liquid after unstaking.

Unlocking Schedule & Timetable

Summary Table (selected monthly events, simplified for clarity)

Date Category Amount Unlocked (SEI) Mechanism 2023-08-15 Ecosystem Reserve 1,300,000,000 Cliff 2023-08-15 Binance Launchpool 300,000,000 Cliff 2023-08-15 Foundation 200,000,000 Cliff ... ... ... ... 2024-09-15+ Team 42,222,222 (monthly) Cliff (after 1yr) 2024-09-15+ Private Sale Investors 55,555,555 (monthly) Cliff ... ... ... ...

Unlocks for team and private sale begin only after the respective cliffs end (e.g., Team after 1 year).

Monthly unlock amounts are steady, supporting controlled supply growth into the market.

Implications and Design Analysis

Gradual Unlocking : The 9-year unlock period for the majority of allocations supports price stability and sustained community/investor engagement.

: The 9-year unlock period for the majority of allocations supports price stability and sustained community/investor engagement. Staking & Ecosystem Growth : A massive ecosystem reserve incentivizes protocol usage and onboarding via grants/airdrops, essential for network effect.

: A massive ecosystem reserve incentivizes protocol usage and onboarding via grants/airdrops, essential for network effect. Team Alignment : Cliff + multiyear vesting ensures long-term commitment from core contributors and reduces risk of early sell pressure.

: Cliff + multiyear vesting ensures long-term commitment from core contributors and reduces risk of early sell pressure. Transparency: Published schedules and regular unlocks foster investor confidence.

Limitations and Considerations

Inflationary mechanisms mean staking rewards may dilute circulating supply post-genesis; rate is determined by protocol governance.

Precise monthly vesting amounts and recipient breakdowns may be adjusted according to governance or protocol upgrades.

The ecosystem reserve’s use (e.g., how much goes to staking vs. grants) is subject to ongoing project decisions.

Conclusion & Actionable Insights

Sei’s token economics are structured to support both the security and sustainable growth of the network. With transparent, multi-year unlocks, large-scale staking rewards, and a bias toward incentivizing real ecosystem activity, SEI aims to empower both network validators and builders while minimizing supply shocks. Investors and participants should track unlock schedules and governance changes as both can impact circulating supply and incentive structures over time.

Table Format Used: Yes, for allocations and sample unlocks. For detailed monthly breakdowns and real-time unlock amounts, refer to Sei’s official documentation and on-chain data.