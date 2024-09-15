Economia del token di SEI (SEI)
Informazioni su SEI SEI
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di SEI (SEI)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per SEI (SEI), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Struttura approfondita dei token SEI (SEI)
Approfondisci come i token SEI vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
Sei (SEI) is designed as a high-performance, general-purpose Layer-1 with a token model that carefully balances ecosystem incentives, user participation, and long-term sustainability. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocations, mechanisms, vesting, and unlocking schedules.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
- Initial Issuance: At genesis (August 2023), various allocations became immediately available, while large portions are subject to long-term vesting and release schedules.
- Ongoing Issuance: Some rewards (e.g., staking) may be inflationary and drawn from the ecosystem reserve, particularly after initial allocations are distributed.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Amount (SEI)
|Unlock/Vesting Details
|Staking/Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|4.80B
|27% at genesis, 73% over 9 years; fuels staking, rewards, ecosystem growth
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|2.00B
|Long-term variable vesting
|Team
|20%
|2.00B
|1-year cliff, then 5 years variable vesting
|Foundation
|9%
|0.90B
|22% at genesis, 78% variable vesting over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|0.30B
|Fully vested early (at/near launch)
Key Principles
- Ecosystem & Staking Priority: Nearly half of the supply is dedicated to on-chain utility, governance, staking rewards, airdrops, and strategic ecosystem adoption.
- Investor and Team Alignment: Private sale and team tokens are locked and released gradually to align contributors with long-term project health.
- Transparency & Predictability: Unlock schedules are designed for transparency and to minimize significant supply shocks.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees.
- Staking: Holders delegate SEI to validators to secure the network and earn rewards. No minimum/maximum on stake or delegators; reward APR typically ~4.46%.
- Governance: SEI confers voting rights on network proposals.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and ecosystem funding are distributed from the reserve.
- Validator Incentives: Staked SEI secures the network, and both validators and delegators receive a pro-rata share of inflationary (reserve) rewards.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
-
Staking Rewards/Ecosystem Reserve: 27% released at genesis; the rest unlocks linearly or per schedule over 9 years.
-
Team: 1-year cliff (no tokens released), followed by incremental unlocking over 5 years.
-
Private Sale Investors: Long-term vesting with predictable monthly releases.
-
Foundation: 22% at launch; rest unlocks steadily over approximately 2 years.
-
Binance Launchpool: Tokens mostly unrestricted at or soon after launch.
-
Unbonding Period: There’s a 3-week waiting period for tokens to become liquid after unstaking.
Unlocking Schedule & Timetable
Summary Table (selected monthly events, simplified for clarity)
|Date
|Category
|Amount Unlocked (SEI)
|Mechanism
|2023-08-15
|Ecosystem Reserve
|1,300,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-08-15
|Binance Launchpool
|300,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-08-15
|Foundation
|200,000,000
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2024-09-15+
|Team
|42,222,222 (monthly)
|Cliff (after 1yr)
|2024-09-15+
|Private Sale Investors
|55,555,555 (monthly)
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Unlocks for team and private sale begin only after the respective cliffs end (e.g., Team after 1 year).
- Monthly unlock amounts are steady, supporting controlled supply growth into the market.
Implications and Design Analysis
- Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year unlock period for the majority of allocations supports price stability and sustained community/investor engagement.
- Staking & Ecosystem Growth: A massive ecosystem reserve incentivizes protocol usage and onboarding via grants/airdrops, essential for network effect.
- Team Alignment: Cliff + multiyear vesting ensures long-term commitment from core contributors and reduces risk of early sell pressure.
- Transparency: Published schedules and regular unlocks foster investor confidence.
Limitations and Considerations
- Inflationary mechanisms mean staking rewards may dilute circulating supply post-genesis; rate is determined by protocol governance.
- Precise monthly vesting amounts and recipient breakdowns may be adjusted according to governance or protocol upgrades.
- The ecosystem reserve’s use (e.g., how much goes to staking vs. grants) is subject to ongoing project decisions.
Conclusion & Actionable Insights
Sei’s token economics are structured to support both the security and sustainable growth of the network. With transparent, multi-year unlocks, large-scale staking rewards, and a bias toward incentivizing real ecosystem activity, SEI aims to empower both network validators and builders while minimizing supply shocks. Investors and participants should track unlock schedules and governance changes as both can impact circulating supply and incentive structures over time.
Table Format Used: Yes, for allocations and sample unlocks. For detailed monthly breakdowns and real-time unlock amounts, refer to Sei’s official documentation and on-chain data.
Economia del token di SEI (SEI): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di SEI (SEI) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token SEI che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token SEI possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di SEI, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token SEI!
Come acquistare SEI
Vuoi aggiungere SEI (SEI) al tuo portafoglio? MEXC supporta diversi metodi di acquisto di SEI, tra cui carte di credito, bonifici bancari e trading peer-to-peer. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC rende l'acquisto di criptovalute facile e sicuro.
Cronologia dei prezzi di SEI (SEI)
L'analisi della cronologia dei prezzi di SEI aiuta gli utenti a comprendere i movimenti passati del mercato, i livelli chiave di supporto/resistenza e i modelli di volatilità. Sia che si tratti di tracciare i massimi storici o di identificare le tendenze, i dati storici sono una parte fondamentale della previsione dei prezzi e dell'analisi tecnica.
Previsione prezzi di SEI
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi SEI? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di SEI combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.
Acquista SEI (SEI)
Importo
1 SEI = 0.3217 USD