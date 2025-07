Informazioni su S.C. Corinthians FT SCCP

The S.C. Corinthians Fan Token allows $SCCP fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't-buy-experiences.

Sito web ufficiale: https://socios.com/ Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0x20BFeab58f8bE903753d037Ba7e307fc77c97388