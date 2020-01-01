Economia del token di Qubic (QUBIC)

Economia del token di Qubic (QUBIC)

Scopri informazioni chiave su Qubic (QUBIC), tra cui la sua fornitura di token, il modello di distribuzione e i dati di mercato in tempo reale.
Informazioni su Qubic QUBIC

Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.

Sito web ufficiale:
https://qubic.org/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.qubic.org/
Block Explorer:
https://explorer.qubic.org

Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Qubic (QUBIC)

Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Qubic (QUBIC), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.

Capitalizzazione di mercato:
$ 175.88M
$ 175.88M
$ 175.88M$ 175.88M
Fornitura totale:
$ 200.00T
$ 200.00T$ 200.00T
Fornitura circolante:
$ 121.55T
$ 121.55T
$ 121.55T$ 121.55T
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
$ 289.40M
$ 289.40M
$ 289.40M$ 289.40M
Massimo storico:
$ 0.000005048
$ 0.000005048$ 0.000005048
Minimo storico:
$ 0.000000701200267208
$ 0.000000701200267208$ 0.000000701200267208
Prezzo attuale:
$ 0.000001447
$ 0.000001447$ 0.000001447

Struttura approfondita dei token Qubic (QUBIC)

Approfondisci come i token QUBIC vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.

Overview

Qubic (Qubic Unit, "QU") powers the Qubic Network, serving as both the native cryptocurrency and a main economic incentive mechanism. The platform's design combines distributed ledger technology with decentralized computing, enabling microtransactions, smart contract execution, and open participation.

Issuance Mechanism

Qubic deploys a hybrid issuance system:

  • Initial Supply Allocation: Details on genesis supply, pre-mines, or ICO-style distribution are not explicitly available from current public sources. Most indications suggest a fair launch or community-centric minting.
  • On-Chain Staking and Burning: New token issuance is likely influenced by on-network activities (e.g., rewards for Computors/nodes) and a burn mechanism that permanently removes coins from circulation, imparting deflationary properties.

Burn and Deflation

  • Burn Mechanism: Part of QUs are regularly burned. This reduces supply and supports long-term value by inducing scarcity.

Token Allocation Mechanism

  • No explicit breakdown of initial supply allocation (i.e., team, investors, community, ecosystem, DAO) is currently available from primary sources, distinguishing it from many ICO-era projects.
  • Community-centric participation is emphasized, with Computors and active network participants earning QUs.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

The Qubic token is designed for:

  • Transaction Fees: Payment for smart contract execution and distributed computing resources.
  • Incentivizing Participation: Rewards for Computors (node operators) who validate the network.
  • Quorum-Based Governance: QUs may be used to participate in network decisions and consensus.
  • Staking: Via QEarn, users lock QUs to earn high yields. Stakers receive rewards, while early withdrawals incur penalties.
  • Penalty Redistribution: Penalties from early withdrawal are redistributed to committed stakers, increasing long-term value for those who remain locked in.
  • Burning: Deflation through recurring burns.

QEarn Summary

MechanismDescription
StakingUsers lock QUs for yield
Early Withdrawal PenaltyPenalty incurred, reducing effective yield, but redistributed among stakers
Burn MechanismContinual supply reduction via coin burning

Further reading: QEarn Introduction, QEarn analysis

Locking & Unlocking Mechanism

MechanismDetails
LockingUsers can lock QUs through QEarn for fixed periods. Participation in ecosystem features may also require locks.
UnlockingUsers may unlock at any time, but withdrawals before the end of the committed staking period result in penalties.
PenaltyWithdrawals before lock expiration incur fees; these are distributed among remaining stakers.
  • No strict vesting or schedule-based unlocking is evidenced for primary supply. The principal locking/unlocking features apply to user staking and incentive participation.

Quantitative Breakdown

  • As of now, there are no published comprehensive allocation tables or vesting schedules for Qubic, nor on-chain unlock event logs disclosed by the project or on major analytics aggregators. This stands in contrast with standardized ICO projects, which usually publish detailed quantitative figures for tokens in team, investor, treasury, or ecosystem allocations.

Analytical Perspective and Implications

  • Decentralized Incentive Model: Qubic's reliance on dynamic, usage-driven issuance, penalty redistribution, and deflation via burning distinguishes it from ICO- or venture-led networks.
  • Transparency: The absence of large, cliff-based unlock events or preset vesting schedules may enhance security against supply shocks—but limits granular external analysis.
  • Staker Commitment: The penalty-redistribution mechanism encourages long-term ecosystem engagement and discourages speculative short-term holding.
  • Deflationary Dynamics: Regular burning and incentivized staking can reduce speculative overhang and boost token value over time.
  • Governance Exposure: If QUs are used in quorum governance, accumulation and long-term staking also translate to influence over network direction.

Limitations:

  • Lack of on-chain quantitative supply/unlock data or official project breakdowns for allocations and long-term supply schedules. Qubic’s model remains dynamic and more community-driven, unlike traditional cap-table releases.

Summary Table

CategoryMechanism / Details
IssuanceUsage and activity-based; burning induces deflation
AllocationNot formally disclosed, emphasizes fair/community circulation
UsageFees, network incentives, governance, staking
IncentivesStaking rewards, penalty redistribution, burn-driven scarcity
Locking/UnlockingUser-chosen periods; early withdrawals penalized; no centralized vesting
Unlock SchedulesNot published; mainly user-driven via staking mechanisms

For the latest updates and protocol specifics, review Qubic’s blog and governance pages, as token economic models may evolve over time.

Economia del token di Qubic (QUBIC): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso

Comprendere l'economia del token di Qubic (QUBIC) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.

Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:

Fornitura totale:

Numero massimo di token QUBIC che sono stati o saranno mai creati.

Fornitura circolante:

Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.

Fornitura massima:

Il limite massimo di quanti token QUBIC possono esistere in totale.

FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):

Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.

Tasso di inflazione:

Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?

Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.

Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.

Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.

Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di QUBIC, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token QUBIC!

