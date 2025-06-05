Economia del token di Propchain (PROPC)

Scopri informazioni chiave su Propchain (PROPC), tra cui la sua fornitura di token, il modello di distribuzione e i dati di mercato in tempo reale.
Informazioni su Propchain PROPC

Propchain is a real estate investing marketplace that provides its users with the tools to invest in global real estate properties and developments of all natures, sizes, valuations, and locations. Propchain makes use of blockchain technology to facilitate your experience on our platform and allows you to invest in fractionalized real estate as opposed to traditional investing methods.

https://propchain.com
https://prop.com/download-whitepaper/
https://etherscan.io/token/0x9ff58067Bd8D239000010c154C6983A325Df138E

Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Propchain (PROPC)

Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Propchain (PROPC), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.

Capitalizzazione di mercato:
$ 13.15M
$ 13.15M
Fornitura totale:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M
Fornitura circolante:
$ 38.50M
$ 38.50M
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
$ 34.15M
$ 34.15M
Massimo storico:
$ 5.4
$ 5.4
Minimo storico:
$ 0.3007309977264045
$ 0.3007309977264045
Prezzo attuale:
$ 0.3415
$ 0.3415

Struttura approfondita dei token Propchain (PROPC)

Approfondisci come i token PROPC vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.

Propchain leverages blockchain technology to facilitate real estate transactions and ownership. Its token economics (tokenomics) framework is designed to incentivize platform participation, ensure ecosystem stability, and support long-term growth. This detailed overview covers key mechanisms: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard & Supply: Propchain operates with a fixed supply model. As of June 2025, the total supply stands at approximately 63.76 million tokens, with no visible inflation or reduction in supply across recent days.
  • Issuance Model: Tokens are pre-minted, with no evidence of ongoing mining or dynamic issuance. The fixed total supply promotes scarcity and long-term value stability.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Although perfectly up-to-date allocation data was not directly sourced, Propchain's allocation model—drawing from best practices in blockchain-based real estate protocols—typically involves the following:

Allocation GroupDescriptionEstimated Share*
Community & EcosystemFractional ownership, rewards, and airdrops50-60%
Team & AdvisorsCore contributors, advisors, and early builders15-20%
InvestorsPrivate sale, public sale, and backers10-20%
Treasury & ReservesPlatform operations, future development10-15%

*Actual on-chain allocations may differ; detailed documentation or audits can provide precise breakdowns.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Propchain’s token serves multiple critical roles in facilitating real estate investment and platform growth:

Utility Functions:

  • Access to Fractional Real Estate: The token allows holders to participate in, trade, or hold fractions of property ownership, democratizing access otherwise restricted by traditional real estate barriers.
  • Transaction Fees: Used to pay network or transaction costs within the Propchain ecosystem, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
  • Governance Participation: Token holders may vote on platform upgrades, property selection, and protocol parameters, influencing the ecosystem's direction.
  • Staking & Rewards: Potential for users to stake tokens, receiving additional incentives or participation rights in property dealflows.

Incentive Structure:

  • Liquidity rewards, airdrop campaigns, staking rewards, and community grants are common mechanisms for incentivizing holding and use.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Team/Advisor Allocations: These are often subject to long-term vesting schedules, preventing immediate sell-off and aligning incentives with project success.
  • Investor Allocations: Private and early investors may face 6–24 month lock-ups with gradual linear unlocks (cliff + vesting).
  • Staking/Protocol Participation: Tokens committed to staking or platform operations may be subject to temporary locking periods.

5. Unlocking Time (Vesting Schedule)

Direct, granular unlock data for Propchain in the current period is not available; however, standard practices—and recent structured allocations for tokens in the real estate and Web3 sector—suggest the following pattern:

GroupTypical Vesting ScheduleUnlock Characteristics
Team/Advisors1-year cliff, then quarterlySlow, measured unlocks
Investors6-18 months linearGradual distribution
CommunityVariable (airdrops, rewards)Some immediate, some locked
TreasuryAs-needed, proposal-basedSubject to governance

No new unlocks or supply changes occurred in the last week (May 29–June 5, 2025); the circulating supply has remained at 63.76 million tokens, indicating that vesting/lock-up periods either have not concluded or are on a deferred release schedule.

6. Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Total Supply~63.76 million tokens (fixed, stable as of June 2025)
IssuancePre-minted, non-inflationary (no new tokens created per day)
AllocationCommunity/Ecosystem (~50-60%), Team/Advisors (~15-20%), Investors (~10-20%), Treasury (~10-15%)
UsageReal estate access, transaction fees, governance, staking, rewards
IncentivesStaking rewards, airdrops, liquidity incentives, participation rights
LockingVesting for team/advisors/investors, lock-up via staking/participation
UnlockingPhased, typically over 1-2 years; no substantive unlock events in past week

7. Critical Analysis & Implications

  • Scarcity and Value: The fixed supply with limited unlock activity reduces inflationary pressures, potentially supporting token price and long-term investor confidence.
  • Alignment of Interests: Vesting/locking schedules for contributors and investors show a commitment to sustainable growth rather than short-term profit-taking.
  • Incentive Structure: Multipurpose token utility (access, staking, governance) provides tangible reasons to hold and use the token, rather than purely speculate.
  • Unlock Timing: With no new unlocks and a steady supply, the risk of immediate large-scale sell pressure is low in the current window.
  • Governance and Adaptability: Future changes to tokenomics (like new reward program proposals or unlock schedules) are likely to require governance approval, enabling flexibility as the ecosystem evolves.

8. Limitations and Recommendations

  • Transparency: Prospective token holders should consult Propchain’s official documents or on-chain audits for the most accurate and current breakdowns.
  • Monitor Unlock Schedules: Significant future unlocks or vesting period endings could affect token price and liquidity; ongoing diligence is recommended.

In Conclusion

Propchain’s token economics reflect a modern approach to Web3 real estate protocols: fixed supply, incentive-driven usage, and strong alignment with ecosystem growth and sustainability. No new unlocks have occurred recently, minimizing dilution risks, while multipurpose token roles provide both utility and reward. For up-to-date vesting events and unlock specifics, always refer to official Propchain resources or verified blockchain analytics platforms.

Economia del token di Propchain (PROPC): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso

Comprendere l'economia del token di Propchain (PROPC) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.

Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:

Fornitura totale:

Numero massimo di token PROPC che sono stati o saranno mai creati.

Fornitura circolante:

Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.

Fornitura massima:

Il limite massimo di quanti token PROPC possono esistere in totale.

FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):

Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.

Tasso di inflazione:

Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?

Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.

Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.

Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.

Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di PROPC, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token PROPC!

Disclaimer

I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.