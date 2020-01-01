Economia del token di Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
PNUT is a meme coin.
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi.
Approfondisci come i token PNUT vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a viral story and amplified by social media attention, notably from Elon Musk. PNUT has achieved significant trading volumes and market capitalization, driven primarily by community engagement and speculative interest.
Issuance Mechanism
- Platform: Solana blockchain.
- Initial Launch: PNUT was launched as a meme coin, with its creation and distribution facilitated by platforms like Pump.fun, which use a bonding curve mechanism. This means the token price increases as more tokens are bought, and once a certain market cap is reached (e.g., $69,000), the token migrates to a decentralized exchange (Raydium) for open trading.
- Total Supply: Approximately 1 billion PNUT tokens are in circulation, with a market cap fluctuating between $100 million and $1 billion depending on market conditions.
- No Ongoing Emissions: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or scheduled emissions; the supply appears to be fixed post-launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community-Driven: The token was distributed via open market mechanisms, with no evidence of a private sale, pre-mine, or team allocation. The initial distribution was likely through public sale on Pump.fun and subsequent trading on Solana DEXs.
- No Documented Vesting or Team Reserve: There is no available data on team, advisor, or ecosystem allocations, nor on vesting schedules or lockups.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: PNUT’s primary use is as a speculative asset. It is traded on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, KuCoin, Kraken) and Solana DEXs.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value is driven by meme culture, social media virality, and community participation. There are no documented utility functions such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
- No Documented Rewards or Staking: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other incentive mechanisms for holding PNUT.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens appear to be freely tradable from launch.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Tokens became liquid and tradable immediately upon launch and migration to DEXs. There are no future unlock events or vesting cliffs reported.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Blockchain
|Solana
|Total Supply
|~1,000,000,000 PNUT
|Issuance Mechanism
|Bonding curve via Pump.fun, then DEX migration; no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|100% public/community via open market; no team/advisor/vesting allocations documented
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculation, community engagement; no protocol utility or staking
|Incentives
|None beyond speculative trading and meme participation
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|All tokens liquid at launch; no scheduled unlocks
Analysis and Implications
- Power-Law Distribution: PNUT’s rise exemplifies the power-law distribution in meme coin markets—few tokens achieve outsized success, while most remain obscure.
- Volatility and Risk: As a pure meme coin, PNUT’s price is highly volatile and driven by sentiment, not fundamentals. There are no mechanisms to stabilize price or incentivize long-term holding.
- No Sustainable Yield: Without staking, burns, or protocol utility, PNUT’s value proposition is entirely narrative- and community-driven.
- No Lockups or Team Allocations: The lack of lockups or team reserves reduces the risk of large, scheduled sell-offs but also means there is no structured incentive for ongoing development or ecosystem growth.
Limitations
- No Official Whitepaper or Detailed Tokenomics: The absence of a formal whitepaper or transparent allocation breakdown is typical for meme coins but limits due diligence.
- No On-Chain Governance or Utility: PNUT is not designed for governance or protocol utility, which may limit its long-term adoption beyond speculative trading.
Conclusion
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a pure meme coin with a fixed supply, no vesting or lockups, and no protocol utility. Its economics are simple: all tokens are in circulation, and its value is driven by community hype and speculative trading. Investors should be aware of the high volatility and lack of fundamental support for the token’s price.
Economia del token di Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token PNUT che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token PNUT possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di PNUT, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token PNUT!
