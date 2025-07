Informazioni su NPC Solana NPCS

Non-Playable Coin Solana is one of the hottest new memecoins on the market, backed by one of the more recognised memes worldwide - Wojak. It is a coin that brings light to every memecoin lover's life, through carefully thought out, and humorous memes & animations.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.solananpc.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5ToDNkiBAK6k697RRyngTburU7yZNFZFx7jzsD1Uc7pK