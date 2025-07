Informazioni su MongCoin MONG

The MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.

Sito web ufficiale: https://mong.life Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1ce270557c1f68cfb577b856766310bf8b47fd9c