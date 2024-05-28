Economia del token di Internet Computer (ICP)
The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Internet Computer (ICP)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Internet Computer (ICP), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Struttura approfondita dei token Internet Computer (ICP)
Approfondisci come i token ICP vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
1. Issuance Mechanism
Genesis Supply & Inflation:
- At network genesis, 469 million ICP were created.
- Supply is inflationary, primarily due to rewards to Node Providers (who run infrastructure) and voting rewards to stakers participating in governance.
- As of May 28, 2024, the total supply reached approximately 519 million ICP.
Reward Emissions:
- Node Provider rewards: Minted monthly, calculated based on the 30-day moving average price of ICP in Special Drawing Rights (XDR), and paid for operating node hardware and infrastructure.
- Voting rewards: Paid daily, proportionally to “neurons” (locked ICP) based on voting activity and power.
Burn Mechanisms:
- ICP is burned:
- When converted to “cycles” (utility tokens to pay for computation/storage; 1 XDR worth of ICP = 1 trillion cycles),
- On each account transfer (0.0001 ICP is burned as a fee),
- When NNS proposal fees (10 ICP) are burned if proposals are rejected.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|ICP Supply (at Genesis)
|% of Supply
|DFINITY Foundation
|~111.94 million
|~23.87%
|Team Members
|~84.48 million
|~18.01%
|Early Contributors
|~44.58 million
|~9.51%
|Internet Computer Assoc.
|20.00 million
|~4.26%
|Advisors & 3rd Parties
|~11.24 million
|~2.40%
|Community & Developer
|~2.24 million
|~0.48%
|Node Operators
|~1.05 million
|~0.22%
|Airdrop Participants
|~3.76 million (1 yr vesting)
|~0.80%
- Additional tokens distributed via airdrop (vesting over 1 year from May 2021).
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Staking:
- Stake ICP (minimum 1 ICP) to create a “neuron.”
- Locked “neurons” grant voting power, the ability to propose or vote on governance (NNS, the network DAO), and reward accrual (called “maturity”).
- Cycle Creation (Gas):
- ICP can be converted (burned) into cycles to pay for computation, memory, and storage on canisters (Internet Computer’s smart contracts).
- Network Operations:
- Used to pay node providers and, in the near future, API nodes.
- Burning:
- Transfer fees and rejected proposal fees are burned, reducing supply.
- Medium of Exchange:
- Transacts value within the ecosystem and on DEXs such as ICPSwap.
Incentives:
- Node Providers: Receive monthly inflationary rewards in ICP.
- Stakers (“neurons”): Earn daily voting rewards (can be claimed as ICP, subject to unlock conditions).
- No liquidity provision mechanism presently exists.
4. Lock-up Mechanism
-
To participate in governance and earn voting rewards, ICP must be locked in a neuron for a “dissolve delay” of minimum 6 months; maximum 8 years.
-
Voting power depends on both lock-up length (dissolve delay) and “age bonus” (how long the neuron has been staked).
- 6 months → 1.06x bonus; 8 years → 2x bonus (linear in between).
- Maximum “neuron age” bonus is 1.25x after 4 years.
-
Users can increase lock-up duration at any time, decrease only by initiating “dissolve,” which starts the countdown.
-
Adding tokens to a neuron resets its age bonus proportionally.
5. Unlocking Time
-
Unlocking (Dissolving):
- When dissolve delay reaches zero, neurons can be “disbursed” (ICP returned to owner).
- Voting rewards claimable only after full unlock; minimum claim is 1 ICP.
-
Airdrop/TGE Vesting:
- Airdrop tokens vested monthly over 1 year from launch (May 2021).
-
Team and early allocations likely subject to bespoke vesting schedules, but publicly disclosed lockups are focused on staking, not team unlocks.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Genesis: 469M ICP; Inflation via Node Provider & Voting Rewards
|Burn
|Cycles minting, transaction fees, rejected proposal fees
|Allocation
|Foundation, team, contributors, association, public (airdrop with 1 yr vest), nodes
|Usage
|Governance, cycle (gas) payments, node compensation, network fees, DEX trades
|Incentives
|Node provider & staking (neuron) rewards (inflationary)
|Lock-up
|Governance staking: 6 months–8 years (with unlock bonuses); airdrop vesting: 1 year
|Unlock
|Full unlock after dissolve delay; team vesting unspecified; airdrop: 1 year monthly
Nuances & Implications
- Economic Security: The long lock-up periods incentivize long-term commitment to governance, discouraging short-term speculation.
- Inflation: Secular inflation from node and voting rewards; counterbalanced by direct burning in utility (cycles), and governance (proposal) processes.
- Governance Centrality: Holding and staking ICP is essential to exercise any onchain control over Internet Computer—even for ecosystem projects (e.g. via SNS DAOs).
- Incentive Alignment: Node providers and governance participants are directly compensated, aligning the interests of infrastructure providers with network health.
- Unlock Risks: Most circulating supply is liquid; primary lock-up is voluntary via staking (with the exception of vesting allocations for investors and airdrop recipients).
- No Delegation: All governance power is directly tied to staked neurons; as of the latest disclosures, there is no delegation mechanism (unlike many PoS chains).
This structure provides an in-depth overview of ICP’s token economics. For specifics around unlock schedules and precise vesting details for early team/VC allocations, refer to official DFINITY/Internet Computer documentation, as public data is primarily focused on staking mechanics, airdrop, and network incentives.
Economia del token di Internet Computer (ICP): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Internet Computer (ICP) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token ICP che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token ICP possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di ICP, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token ICP!
L'analisi della cronologia dei prezzi di ICP aiuta gli utenti a comprendere i movimenti passati del mercato, i livelli chiave di supporto/resistenza e i modelli di volatilità. Sia che si tratti di tracciare i massimi storici o di identificare le tendenze, i dati storici sono una parte fondamentale della previsione dei prezzi e dell'analisi tecnica.
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi ICP? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di ICP combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.
