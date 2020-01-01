Economia del token di Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Informazioni su Griffain.com GRIFFAIN
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Struttura approfondita dei token Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Approfondisci come i token GRIFFAIN vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
Overview
Griffain is a decentralized platform featuring a coordinated network of AI agents designed for on-chain action. The GRIFFAIN token powers this ecosystem, enabling both ownership and various incentive mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage and incentive design, as well as the locking mechanisms and associated unlock timelines.
Issuance Mechanism
GRIFFAIN's issuance mechanism is centered around a capped token supply, distributed according to a predefined allocation schedule. Common industry practices reflected in comparable projects include:
- Token Generation Event (TGE): Initial creation and distribution, often followed by a schedule for unlocking reserved allocations.
- Vesting and Cliff Periods: Certain allocations—e.g., team, early backers—are locked and gradually released via vesting mechanisms to align incentives and prevent sharp market fluctuations.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation strategy distributes tokens among core stakeholders and supports sustainable ecosystem growth. Drawing on patterns observable from market-standard vesting schedules and tokenomics, the following table summarizes a representative allocation model (note: exact GRIFFAIN percentages may differ, but this structure reflects industry best practices and available data):
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Cliff Period
|Vesting Schedule
|Strategic Objective
|Ecosystem Growth
|~25
|-
|24 months post-TGE
|Stimulate adoption, partnerships
|Team & Core Contributors
|~15
|12-24 months
|24-36 months after cliff
|Long-term alignment, retention
|Pre-Seed & Seed Investors
|~15
|6-12 months
|12-24 months after cliff
|Early funding, aligned interests
|Treasury
|~14
|12 months
|36 months after cliff
|Platform sustainability, governance
|Loyalty/Community/Rewards
|~10
|12 months
|36 months after cliff
|Retain users, reward participation
|Liquidity
|~8
|None
|Immediate at TGE
|Exchange liquidity, bootstrap trading
|Listing/Marketing
|~8
|6-12 months
|12 months after cliff
|Expansion, awareness
|Advisors/Backers
|~5
|6 months
|12-24 months after cliff
|Strategic support, guidance
Actual figures and categories may be influenced by final tokenomics—confirmed details should be reviewed in official Griffain documentation or verified releases.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Token Utility:
- Transaction Fees: GRIFFAIN tokens are used for agent-facilitated transactions across the protocol.
- Agent Wallets/Operations: Tokens enable and maintain agent-driven on-chain operations.
- Staking and Governance: Holders may participate in protocol governance and/or stake tokens to secure the network or earn a share of protocol fees.
Incentives:
- Ecosystem Rewards: Distributed via staking, liquidity mining, or engagement incentives to users contributing to Griffain.
- Special/Personal Agent Programs: Incentives for developing, operating, or integrating AI agent solutions.
Locking Mechanism
Vesting and Locking Details:
- Team Allocations: Typically feature extended cliffs (12-24 months) and multi-year vesting to ensure ongoing project engagement.
- Seed/Private Sale Allocations: Feature shorter cliffs and faster release schedules, but are still phased to mitigate immediate sell pressure.
- Ecosystem/Treasury Allocations: Unlock over longer periods, supporting a sustainable, incentivized ecosystem.
Unlocking Timeline
The unlocking schedule is structured to phase tokens gradually into the market. Common characteristics include:
- Initial Release: A percentage of tokens (liquidity, some ecosystem rewards) enters circulation at TGE.
- Monthly/Quarterly Vesting: Allocations to team, investors, and community unlock incrementally, typically on a monthly or quarterly basis, following their respective cliffs.
- Complete Vesting: Most token allocations are fully unlocked within 3–4 years after TGE, balancing growth with market impact.
Implications and Analysis
- Market Stability: Gradual unlocking and long vesting periods aim to reduce volatility, prevent large dumps, and align long-term incentives.
- Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations for ecosystem and community rewards signal Griffain’s commitment to decentralized growth, network effects, and robust agent development.
- Governance and Flexibility: Treasury and governance token allocations allow for protocol upgrades, new incentive schemes, and adaptive capital deployment by the community.
Key Takeaways
- GRIFFAIN’s tokenomics structure is designed for long-term commitment, network growth, and sustainability.
- A sophisticated incentive system powers both agent-driven utility and ongoing user/community engagement.
- Carefully staged unlocks protect market integrity while providing consistent resources for development and adoption.
Always refer to the latest official Griffain documentation for precise percentages and dates, as exact figures may be subject to on-chain governance or DAO decisions.
Economia del token di Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token GRIFFAIN che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token GRIFFAIN possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di GRIFFAIN, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token GRIFFAIN!
Come acquistare GRIFFAIN
Vuoi aggiungere Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) al tuo portafoglio? MEXC supporta diversi metodi di acquisto di GRIFFAIN, tra cui carte di credito, bonifici bancari e trading peer-to-peer. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC rende l'acquisto di criptovalute facile e sicuro.
Cronologia dei prezzi di Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
L'analisi della cronologia dei prezzi di GRIFFAIN aiuta gli utenti a comprendere i movimenti passati del mercato, i livelli chiave di supporto/resistenza e i modelli di volatilità. Sia che si tratti di tracciare i massimi storici o di identificare le tendenze, i dati storici sono una parte fondamentale della previsione dei prezzi e dell'analisi tecnica.
Previsione prezzi di GRIFFAIN
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi GRIFFAIN? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di GRIFFAIN combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.
Acquista Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Importo
1 GRIFFAIN = 0.05152 USD