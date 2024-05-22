Economia del token di Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche è la piattaforma di contratti smart più veloce nel settore della blockchain, come misurato dal tempo di finalizzazione (Time to Finality, TTF). Avalanche possiede anche il maggior numero di validator che garantiscono l'attività di qualsiasi protocollo di Proof of Stake (PoS). Avalanche è velocissima, a basso costo e sostenibile. Qualsiasi applicazione abilitata ai contratti smart può superare la concorrenza su Avalanche.
Overview
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, serving roles in staking, governance, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. Its token economics are carefully structured to ensure network security, incentivize ecosystem growth, and promote decentralization.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The maximum capped supply of AVAX is 720 million.
- Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX released at mainnet launch (September 2020).
- Future Issuance: Additional 360 million AVAX is minted as staking rewards over time, with the rate determined programmatically. The rate can be adjusted via governance, but overall inflation is designed to decrease as AVAX is claimed and staked.
- Burn Mechanism: All fees paid in AVAX are burned, further reducing circulating supply and introducing a deflationary component.
Issuance Table (Genesis Allocations):
|Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Approx. AVAX
|Vesting Details / Unlocking
|Public Sale
|10%
|72M
|1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks for option A1; none for option B
|Private Investors
|~16.67%
|~120M
|Most with 1-year or 18-month vesting, some tokens unlocked at TGE
|Foundation
|9.26%
|~66.67M
|10-year vesting
|Project Team
|10%
|72M
|4-year vesting
|Community & Dev
|7%
|50.4M
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|5%
|36M
|4-year vesting
|Airdrop
|2.5%
|18M
|4-year vesting
|Incentives
|~0.28%
|~2.02M
|1-year lockup (testnet rewards)
|Staking Rewards
|50%
|360M
|Distributed programmatically
Allocation & Unlocking Mechanisms
- Public Sale:
- Three options; most tokens distributed with 1-year or 18-month vesting schedules and periodic unlocks.
- Option B tokens had no vesting—unlocked at launch.
- Private Sales & Strategic Partners:
- Majority on vesting schedules (cliff releases) between 1–4 years.
- Team, Foundation, Community Allocations:
- Team: 4-year vesting
- Foundation: 10-year vesting, periodic cliff unlocks
- Community & Dev: 1-year vesting
- Airdrops:
- Four-year vesting, distributed to incentivize network participation.
- Testnet Incentives:
- 1-year lockups for contributors.
Recent & Upcoming Unlock Events:
Unlocks occur at regular intervals (“cliff” events), as observed in the quantitative data (examples):
|Date
|Amount
|Recipient
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2024-05-22
|1,666,800
|Foundation
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|2,250,000
|Strategic Partners
|Private Investors
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|1,125,000
|Airdrop
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|4,500,000
|Team
|Team Advisors
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
This unlocking pattern continues through 2027 and beyond.
Usage & Incentive mechanisms
1. Network Security (Staking)
- Validators must stake at least 2,000 AVAX and run network nodes to validate the chain.
- Delegators can contribute as little as 25 AVAX to earn a share of staking rewards.
- Staking rewards (from the 360M AVAX reserve) incentivize honest behavior and network participation.
- Minimum staking period: 2 weeks; maximum: 1 year.
2. Fee Payment and Burning
- All transaction fees are paid in AVAX and permanently burned.
- This mechanism introduces a deflationary pressure, counterbalancing the inflation from staking rewards.
3. Governance
- Stakers participate in Avalanche network governance to vote on key parameters (e.g., staking rewards, minimum amounts).
4. Ecosystem Participation
- Airdrops, incentive programs, and development grants are distributed to users, developers, and contributors to grow the Avalanche ecosystem.
Locking Mechanisms
- Staking: AVAX must be locked for a fixed period when participating in validation (2 weeks to 1 year).
- Vesting: All allocations to team, partners, and early backers are subject to time-based lockups (1, 4, or 10-year schedules). The Foundation, for example, has a 10-year vesting with scheduled, periodic unlock events.
- Bridging/Subnets: When AVAX moves between subnets or cross-chain, traditional locking/unlocking smart contracts (bridges) are used to escrowing and releasing tokens (see token bridging schematic from Messari).
Unlocking Schedule
The unlocking of AVAX tokens follows regular “cliff” events, as described above. Publicly available unlock data shows periodic scheduled unlocks for key groups (team, partners, foundation, airdrop recipients) from 2020 through at least 2027. This ensures transparency and gradual dilution, reducing sudden impact on circulating supply.
Summary Table: Issuance, Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Genesis + programmatic inflation for 720M total cap; transaction fees burned
|Allocation
|Public/Private Sale, Foundation, Team, Community, Strategic Partners, Staking Rewards
|Incentives / Usage
|Staking (validators & delegators), governance, ecosystem rewards, transaction fees, airdrops
|Locking
|Staking (2w–1y), vesting (1–10y) for allocations, testnet/airdrop rewards
|Unlocking
|Regular cliff events; see schedule above; unlocks through at least 2027 and beyond
Conclusion and Implications
Avalanche's token economics combine well-calibrated inflation (via staking), strict vesting schedules, and aggressive burning to maintain a sustainable and balanced network economy. The transparent unlocking calendar helps manage market supply risks. By incentivizing network participation, burning fees to counteract inflation, and aligning lockups with long-term development, Avalanche aims to foster a secure, decentralized, and growth-oriented ecosystem.
Potential risks: Major unlock events can introduce short-term supply pressure, though the distributed cliff unlocking mechanism seeks to mitigate sudden dilutions. Participants should monitor future unlock schedules and governance signals for residual supply-side impacts.
For deeper understanding or the latest unlock schedules, consult Avalanche's official documentation and Messari unlocks dashboard.
Economia del token di Avalanche (AVAX): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Avalanche (AVAX) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token AVAX che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token AVAX possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di AVAX, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token AVAX!
