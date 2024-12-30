Prezzo di 10 figs (FIGS)
Il prezzo attuale di 10 figs (FIGS) oggi è 29,334 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 293.34K USD. Il prezzo di FIGS a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di 10 figs:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 6.39K USD
- 10 figs la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +8.14%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 10.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di FIGS in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di FIGS.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di 10 figs a USD è stata $ +2,208.81.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di 10 figs in USD è stata di $ -13,910.4556062000.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di 10 figs in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di 10 figs in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +2,208.81
|+8.14%
|30 giorni
|$ -13,910.4556062000
|-47.42%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di 10 figs: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.78%
+8.14%
+14.37%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
10 figs is literally 10 figs limited supply of ten delicious figs symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana. wtf is 10 figs? $figs is an entirely original meta let’s break it down 👇 figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers 6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs tokenomics: tl:dr there are only 10 $figs Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10 memes part 1: beyond numbers & tokenomics… figs is a just a f****** fruit figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit. memes part 2: fig heads we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas. memes part 3: fig season As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe fig season is coming. memes part 4: fig brained = high IQ + retardio A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin. the community: what is a meme without a community? Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in
|1 FIGS in AUD
A$46,934.4
|1 FIGS in GBP
￡23,173.86
|1 FIGS in EUR
€27,867.3
|1 FIGS in USD
$29,334
|1 FIGS in MYR
RM130,829.64
|1 FIGS in TRY
₺1,033,436.82
|1 FIGS in JPY
¥4,628,025.18
|1 FIGS in RUB
₽3,093,563.64
|1 FIGS in INR
₹2,504,830.26
|1 FIGS in IDR
Rp473,128,966.02
|1 FIGS in PHP
₱1,698,731.94
|1 FIGS in EGP
￡E.1,491,047.22
|1 FIGS in BRL
R$181,577.46
|1 FIGS in CAD
C$42,240.96
|1 FIGS in BDT
৳3,510,106.44
|1 FIGS in NGN
₦45,408,445.32
|1 FIGS in UAH
₴1,232,321.34
|1 FIGS in VES
Bs1,496,034
|1 FIGS in PKR
Rs8,175,385.8
|1 FIGS in KZT
₸15,373,949.4
|1 FIGS in THB
฿998,822.7
|1 FIGS in TWD
NT$962,155.2
|1 FIGS in CHF
Fr26,400.6
|1 FIGS in HKD
HK$227,631.84
|1 FIGS in MAD
.د.م296,273.4