Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

שֵׁםRDAC

דירוגNo.2005

שווי שוק$0,00

שווי שוק מדולל לחלוטין$0,00

נתח שוק%

נפח מסחר/שווי שוק (24 שעות)%2,28

אספקת מחזור218.937.192,32595813

מקסימום היצע1.000.000.000

אספקה כוללת1.000.000.000

שיעור מחזור0.2189%

תאריך הנפקה--

המחיר שבו הנכס הונפק לראשונה--

שיא כל הזמנים0.17728796901477833,2025-05-12

המחיר הנמוך ביותר0.004333003409324463,2025-07-15

בלוקצ'יין ציבוריBASE

מגזר

מדיה חברתית

