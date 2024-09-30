CHEEMS

“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

שֵׁםCHEEMS

דירוגNo.228

שווי שוק$0.00

שווי שוק מדולל לחלוטין$0.00

נתח שוק0.0001%

נפח מסחר/שווי שוק (24 שעות)0.00%

אספקת מחזור187,495,034,775,398

מקסימום היצע203,672,960,023,058

אספקה כוללת203,672,952,644,644.2

שיעור מחזור0.9205%

תאריך הנפקה--

המחיר שבו הנכס הונפק לראשונה--

שיא כל הזמנים0.000002168945828781,2025-03-25

המחיר הנמוך ביותר0.000000033427737282,2024-09-30

בלוקצ'יין ציבוריBSC

