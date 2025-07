Informations sur Streamflow (STREAM)

Streamflow is a secure, easy-to-use, and powerful token infrastructure for creating and distributing tokens from creation through maturity. Streamflow's product suite includes features such as: crypto-native payroll. no-code, large-scale (vested) airdrops. token vesting. token locks (and LP locks). community dashboards. SPL token staking. launchpad (coming soon). digital assets secondary marketplace (coming soon).

Site officiel : https://streamflow.finance/ Livre blanc : https://docs.streamflow.finance/en/collections/10409064-litepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/STREAMribRwybYpMmSYoCsQUdr6MZNXEqHgm7p1gu9M