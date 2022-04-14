Tokenomics de SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Informations sur SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de SHIBAINU (SHIB), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens SHIB. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch & Initial Mint: SHIB is an ERC-20 token launched on Ethereum in July 2020 with an initial total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens.
- Initial Distribution: At launch, 50% (~500 trillion SHIB) was locked in a Uniswap SHIB-ETH liquidity pool; the other 50% was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who subsequently burned 90% of that portion, permanently removing over 410 trillion tokens from circulation (about 41% of supply as of Jan. 2024).
- Burn Mechanisms: Ongoing community-driven burns and an anticipated automatic burn feature on Shibarium (the Shiba Inu Layer 2) contribute to ongoing supply reduction, with periodic large-scale burns through on-chain mechanisms and the Burn Portal.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-sale or VC Allocation: SHIB's launch was notably devoid of venture capital or pre-sale allocations. Instead, tokens were available via:
- Acquiring liquidity on Uniswap from inception
- Purchasing on CEXs/DEXs post-listing
- No Team or Foundation Allocation: Tokens were not directly allocated to team members or insiders, reinforcing its “fair launch” meme ethos.
Purpose and Intended Utility
- Decentralized Finance (DeFi): SHIB underpins the broader Shiba ecosystem and serves several core purposes:
- Staking (“Bury”): Stake SHIB to receive xSHIB; stakers earn a share of swap fees (paid in ETH) and inflationary BONE rewards (the governance token).
- Liquidity Provision (“Dig”): Provide liquidity to pools to earn transaction fees, both via SHIB and LP tokens.
- Yield Farming: Stake LP tokens (“Woof”) to earn further BONE rewards.
- Token Burn Rewards: Users can burn SHIB via the Burn Portal, earning RYOSHI rewards.
- ShibaSwap Exchange: SHIB is used as the utility token in ShibaSwap, the protocol’s DEX, as well as within metaverse, gaming, and NFT initiatives in the ecosystem.
Incentive Mechanism
- Rewards Structure:
- Liquidity Providers: Earn transaction fees and BONE rewards; incentive to enhance liquidity.
- Stakers: Receive swap fees and BONE rewards; incentivizes long-term holding and platform engagement.
- Burn Participation: Users who burn SHIB through the Burn Portal may earn RYOSHI or other reward tokens, driving participation in deflationary efforts.
- Engagement in Governance: Although SHIB is not itself a governance token (BONE is), holding SHIB is closely tied to engagement and utility within the ecosystem (via staking, yield, and burns).
Lock Up Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Traditional Lockup or Vesting: Unlike traditional projects with structured token vesting or timed unlocks tied to allocations (e.g., to team or investors), SHIB’s circulating supply depends on:
- Initial Uniswap liquidity lock (at launch)
- Ongoing burns
- Staking Lockup: Staking (“Burying”) SHIB on ShibaSwap incurs a time lock—users need to lock their tokens for a minimum period to receive the full spectrum of staking rewards, creating incentives to reduce immediate sell pressure.
- No Scheduled Unlock Events: There is no public record of large scheduled unlocks or vesting cliffs; all tokens (outside those burned) circulate freely, except for voluntarily staked or liquidity-provided amounts.
Key Historical and Current Data Points
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 (1 quadrillion)
- Burned (as of Jan 2024): 410+ trillion (41% of supply)
- Liquidity Pool Lock (July 2020): 500 trillion (50% of supply)
- Ongoing Incentives: Rewards for staking, liquidity provision, and burning are distributed every two weeks.
Implications & Risks
- Deflation Through Burns: SHIB’s supply mechanism is distinguished by aggressive burning, which, combined with lack of VC and team vesting unlocks, aims for steady deflation and community control rather than dilution risk.
- Community-Driven Model: Lacks structures for centralized reserves or foundation grants; resilience depends on grassroots engagement and ecosystem development.
- Ecosystem Reliance: SHIB’s economic value is heavily linked to ShibaSwap and broader ecosystem usage, rather than native protocol fees or infrastructure demand.
Limitations & Counterpoints
- No Scheduled Unlock Data: Unlike many DeFi projects, SHIB does not feature detailed, scheduled unlocks or vesting—this eliminates some transparency common to “typical” token distributions but avoids overhang risks.
- Burn Implementation Uncertainty: As of early 2024, there were plans for automatic Shibarium-based burns, but exact operational status and effectiveness remain somewhat opaque.
Conclusion
SHIB’s tokenomics are shaped by meme coin origins, a radically decentralized launch, aggressive and ongoing supply burns, and utility within a fast-evolving DeFi and community ecosystem. It eschews traditional lockups and team allocations for a purely organic, incentive-driven model with rewards for ecosystem participation distributed through staking, yielding, and burn mechanisms.
Tokenomics de SHIBAINU (SHIB) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de SHIBAINU (SHIB) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens SHIB qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens SHIB pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de SHIB, explorez le prix en direct du token SHIB !
Comment acheter du SHIB
Envie d'ajouter du SHIBAINU (SHIB) à votre portefeuille ? MEXC propose plusieurs méthodes pour acheter du SHIB, notamment par carte bancaire, virement et trading paire à paire. Que vous soyez débutant ou trader confirmé, MEXC rend l'achat de cryptomonnaies simple et sécurisé.
Historique du prix de SHIBAINU (SHIB)
L'analyse de l'historique du prix de SHIB permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.
Prévision du prix de SHIB
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction SHIB pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de SHIB combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.
Acheter du SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Montant
1 SHIB = 0.00001555 USD