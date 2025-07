Informations sur Rivalz Network (RIZ)

Rivalz Network is building the World Abstraction Layer, aiming to abstract away the complexities of connecting AI services and Agents to various real-world resources, enabling seamless interaction and unlocking the full potential of an agent-centric future. By leveraging decentralized infrastructure, Rivalz enables AI agents to tap into human workforce, data, and DePIN resources—from digital assets to smart homes. The project offers a privacy-centric AI infrastructure and a comprehensive suite of five core modules to overcome barriers in connectivity, data management, and resource orchestration, thereby fostering a new era of collaborative intelligence between AI and humans.

Site officiel : https://rivalz.ai/ Livre blanc : https://3708766619-files.gitbook.io/~/files/v0/b/gitbook-x-prod.appspot.com/o/spaces%2FtEAVMQUfOtXSxHdeCogt%2Fuploads%2F3S8lhjsO9UyIr3ezzSfR%2FRivalz%20-%20A%20World%20Abstraction%20Layer..pdf?alt=media&token=f870930f-76d3-4454-a487-f53cab058eba Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/93bVs9o8Nq88zxnLWwUAVfN5PXBhCcnV5sfs6AFLno8q