Informations sur METANIA GAMES (METANIA)

Metania Games is a blockchain-based GameFi platform designed to revolutionize gaming by integrating cryptocurrency rewards and true ownership of in-game assets. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Metania Games delivers a decentralized and rewarding gaming experience.

Site officiel : https://metania.games Livre blanc : https://whitepaper.metania.games/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x2E477F353747752FFB838a28621722e6A3F50D29