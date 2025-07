Informations sur SynFutures (F)

SynFutures (F) is a leading decentralized exchange and full-stack financial infrastructure provider. Utilizing its innovative Oyster AMM model and a fully onchain order-matching engine, SynFutures enables anyone to list and trade any asset with leverage. As the top perpetual futures DEX on multiple networks like Base, it introduced the industry’s first Perp Launchpad, attracting blue-chip, memecoins, and more.

Site officiel : https://www.synfutures.com/ Livre blanc : https://www.synfutures.com/v3-whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x6e15A54B5EcAc17e58daDedDbe8506a7560252F9