Informations sur Catcoin (CATCOIN)

Catcoin is a cat theme token that focuses on community decentralisation and adoption. $CATCOIN is designed to make memeCoins great again. Zero taxes, LP locked, $CATCOIN is for the people, always. Fueled by pure meme power, $CATCOIN will lead the way.

Site officiel : https://catcoin.com Livre blanc : https://docs.catcoin.com Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/7hWcHohzwtLddDUG81H2PkWq6KEkMtSDNkYXsso18Fy3