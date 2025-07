Informations sur BVB (BVB)

BVB is a double-chain and double-bottom intelligent financial ecological network with multi-chain structure. It is the world's first DAO organization built based on quantum theory. BVB Ecology is dedicated to building celestial consensus and building a new generation DeFi intelligent ecology that links everything.

Site officiel : WWW.BVB.IO Livre blanc : http://note.youdao.com/s/8pNC1HXt