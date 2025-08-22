Cartesi – hinta (CTSI)
-0.07%
-4.97%
+24.49%
+24.49%
Cartesi (CTSI) -rahakkeen reaaliaikainen hinta on $0.082561. Viimeisen 24 tunnin aikana CTSI on vaihdellut alimmillaan $ 0.080796 ja korkeimmillaan $ 0.086886 välillä, mikä osoittaa aktiivista markkinoiden volatiliteettia. CTSI-rahakkeen kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta on $ 1.74, kun taas sen kaikkien aikojen alin hinta on $ 0.02670608.
Lyhyen aikavälin tuloksissa CTSI on muuttunut -0.07% viimeisen tunnin aikana, -4.97% 24 tunnin aikana ja +24.49% viimeisten 7 päivän aikana. Tämä antaa sinulle nopean yleiskuvan sen viimeisimmistä hintakehityksistä ja markkinadynamiikasta MEXCissä.
Cartesi-rahakkeen nykyinen markkina-arvo on $ 72.50M ja sen 24 tunnin treidausvolyymi on --. CTSI-rahakkeen kierrossa oleva tarjonta on 878.01M ja sen kokonaistarjonta on 1000000000.0. Sen täysin laimennettu arvostus (FDV) on $ 82.57M.
Tämän päivän aikana Cartesi – USD -hinta muuttui $ -0.00432486215128537.
Viimeisten 30 päivän aikana Cartesi – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ +0.0039532848.
Viimeisten 60 päivän aikana Cartesi – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ +0.0487323567.
Viimeisten 90 päivän aikana Cartesi – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ +0.00665518682664377.
|Kausi
|Muuta (USD)
|Muuta (%)
|Tänään
|$ -0.00432486215128537
|-4.97%
|30 päivää
|$ +0.0039532848
|+4.79%
|60 päivää
|$ +0.0487323567
|+59.03%
|90 päivää
|$ +0.00665518682664377
|+8.77%
About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi enables developers to build appchain rollups with any code, while benefiting from the security of Ethereum. It bridges the gap between traditional software and blockchain by bringing decades of mature operating systems, programming languages, libraries, and tools to decentralized applications. Cartesi aims to provide the technological foundation from which builders, entrepreneurs, and projects will develop decentralized applications. The Cartesi technology suite is currently comprised of: Cartesi Rollups: Cartesi Rollups is an app-specific execution environment that can be deployed as a L2, L3, or as sovereign rollups. The combination of an Optimistic Rollups framework and the Cartesi Machine Emulator enables the development of smart contracts and dApps using any package or library that is available for Linux. This allows developers to break free from the scalability limitations of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and brings the rise of a new blockchain era to handle real-life and complex use cases. Cartesi Machine: A RISC-V-based virtual machine (altVM) running Linux OS, enabling complex computations and seamless dApp development by expanding the design space and leveraging 40 years of software programming advancements. CartesiScan: Cartesiscan is the explorer used for viewing blockchain transactions on Cartesi appchain rollups. Cartesi Explorer: The Cartesi Explorer is a product that allows CTSI users to interact with the governance system and stake CTSI. Fraud Proof System - DAVE (following PRT): Dave is a permissionless, interactive fraud-proof system. Cartesi’s algorithm further optimizes the fraud proof mechanism to achieve the best balance between security, decentralization, and activity. What Makes Cartesi Unique The infrastructure of the internet took 40 years, billions of hours of work, and trillions of dollars to build. With Cartesi, developers gain access to these decades of meticulously refined operating systems, programming languages, software libraries, and tools, paving the way for the next generation of blockchain applications. Cartesi empowers Ethereum rollups with real-world software and strong guarantees. Cartesi designed its own Optimistic Rollups framework embedding its own non-EVM virtual machine based on RISC-V. Leverage decades‑proven software ecosystems: The Cartesi Machine enables full Linux and RISC‑V stack execution in a composable, verifiable rollup environment. Cartesi’s architecture is optimized for app‑specific rollups, providing scalable and secure chains tailored to each dApp’s needs, backed by a state-of-the-art fraud proof system, properly categorized as Stage-2 according to L2BEAT. Token Utility Governance: CTSI holders can currently stake their tokens to earn rewards and participate in ecosystem governance. Validator Marketplace: Applications built on Cartesi need validators to monitor and ensure the trustworthiness of transactions. The Validator Marketplace is a decentralized matchmaking service that connects applications with validation service providers. The Validator Marketplace will leverage the CTSI token as a primary means of incentivization in three important ways: 1. Validators will be required to stake CTSI in order to participate, ensuring performance and honest behavior. 2. CTSI holders will be able to delegate their CTSI to experienced validators, allowing tokenholders to share in validation fees without running their own nodes. 3. Token holders can use their CTSI to “buy” a stake in a dApp’s future growth, signaling support for dApps they believe will succeed. The earlier a backer “gets in” on a dApp, the more they are rewarded as that dApp gains traction. The Validator Marketplace creates a direct link between Cartesi dApp usage and CTSI token demand, enabling token holders to share in the growth and success of the ecosystem.
MEXC on johtava kryptovaluuttapörssi, johon yli 10 miljoonaa käyttäjää eri puolilla maailmaa luottaa. Se tunnetaan pörssinä, jolla on laajin rahakevalikoima, nopeimmat rahakkeiden listaukset ja markkinoiden alhaisimmat treidausmaksut. Liity nyt MEXCiin ja koe huipputason likviditeetti ja markkinoiden kilpailukykyisimmät treidausmaksut!
Kuinka paljon Cartesi (CTSI) on arvoltaan valuutassa USD huomenna, ensi viikolla tai ensi kuussa? Paljonko Cartesi (CTSI) -varasi saattavat olla arvoltaan vuonna 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – entä 10 tai 20 vuoden kuluttua? Käytä hintiennustetyökalua tutkiaksesi sekä lyhyen että pitkän aikavälin ennusteita Cartesi-rahakkeelle.
Tarkista Cartesi-rahakkeen hintaennuste nyt!
Cartesi (CTSI) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen voi antaa syvemmän käsityksen sen pitkän aikavälin arvosta ja kasvupotentiaalista. Tokenomiikka paljastaa projektin talouden keskeisen rakenteen siitä, miten rahakkeita jaetaan ja miten tarjontaa hallitaan. Lue lisää CTSI-rahakkeen kattavasta tokenomiikasta nyt!
|Aika (UTC+8)
|Tyyppi
|Tiedot
|08-20 18:39:00
|Asiantuntijoiden näkemyksiä
US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived
|08-20 09:25:00
|Alan päivitykset
Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000
|08-20 02:24:00
|Alan päivitykset
Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours
|08-19 15:30:00
|Alan päivitykset
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
|08-19 03:40:00
|Valuuttapolitiikka
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
|08-18 17:40:00
|Alan päivitykset
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
Kryptovaluuttojen hintoihin liittyy suuria markkinariskejä ja hintavaihteluita. Sinun pitää sijoittaa projekteihin ja tuotteisiin, jotka ovat tuttuja ja joiden osalta ymmärrät niihin liittyvät riskit. Sinun kannattaa harkita huolellisesti sijoituskokemustasi, taloudellista tilannettasi, sijoitustavoitteitasi ja riskinsietokykyäsi ja neuvotella riippumattoman taloudellisen neuvonantajan kanssa ennen sijoituksen tekemistä. Tätä materiaalia ei pidä tulkita taloudellisiksi neuvoiksi. Aiempi tuotto ei ole luotettava tulevien tuottojen indikaattori. Sijoituksesi arvo voi sekä laskea että nousta, etkä välttämättä saa sijoittamaasi summaa takaisin. Olet yksin vastuussa sijoituspäätöksistäsi. MEXC ei ole vastuussa mahdollisista tappioista. Lisätietoja on käyttöehdoissamme ja riskivaroituksessamme. Huomaa myös, että tässä esitetyt yllä mainittuun kryptovaluuttaan liittyvät tiedot (kuten sen nykyinen reaaliaikainen hinta) perustuvat kolmansien osapuolien lähteisiin. Ne esitetään sinulle ”sellaisinaan” ja vain tiedoksi, eikä mitään vakuutusta tai takuuta myönnetä. Kolmannen osapuolen sivustoille tarjotut linkit eivät myöskään ole MEXCin hallinnassa. MEXC ei ole vastuussa tällaisten kolmansien osapuolien sivustojen ja niiden sisällön luotettavuudesta ja tarkkuudesta.