A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

By: PANews
2025/04/11 16:55
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31139-1.16%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04242+6.50%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003502-0.25%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0011509-4.21%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+1.24%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02437+2.26%

Original article by Daniel Barabander , General Counsel & Venture Partner at Variant

Compiled by: Zen, PANews

On April 11, Beijing time, AI startup Plastic Labs announced the completion of a $5.35 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Variant, White Star Capital and Betaworks, with participation from Mozilla Ventures, Seed Club Ventures, Greycroft and Differential Ventures, and angel investors including Scott Moore, NiMA Asghari and Thomas Howell. At the same time, its personalized AI identity platform "Honcho" has officially opened early access.

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

As the project is still in its early stages, the entire crypto community knows very little about Plastic Labs. While Plastic released the above financing and product dynamics through X, Daniel Barabander, general counsel and investment partner of its main investor Variant, also made an in-depth interpretation of the project and its Honcho platform. The following is the original content:

With the rise of large-scale language model (LLM) applications, the need for software personalization has never been greater. These applications rely on natural language, which changes depending on who you are talking to - just like the way you explain a math concept to your grandparents is different from the way you explain it to your parents or children. You instinctively adjust your expression based on the audience, and LLM applications must also "understand" who they are talking to in order to provide a more effective and relevant experience. Whether it is a therapeutic assistant, a legal assistant, or a shopping companion, these applications need to truly understand their users in order to be valuable.

However, despite the importance of personalization, there are currently no off-the-shelf solutions available for LLM applications to call. Developers often have to build various fragmented systems to store user data (usually in the form of conversation logs) and retrieve it when needed. As a result, each team has to reinvent the wheel and build their own user state management infrastructure. Worse, methods such as storing user interactions in vector databases and performing retrieval enhancement (RAG) can only recall past conversations, but cannot truly grasp the deeper characteristics of the user's own interests, communication preferences, tone sensitivity, etc.

Plastic Labs brings Honcho, a plug-and-play platform that allows developers to easily personalize any LLM application. Developers no longer need to build user modeling from scratch. As long as they integrate Honcho, they can immediately get rich and persistent user portraits. These portraits are more detailed than traditional methods, thanks to the team's advanced technology borrowed from cognitive science; and they support natural language queries, allowing LLM to flexibly adjust its behavior based on user portraits.

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

By abstracting away the complexity of user state management, Honcho opens up a new level of hyper-personalized experience for LLM applications. But it is much more than that: the rich abstract user portraits generated by Honcho also pave the way for the long-elusive "shared user data layer".

Historically, shared user data layers have failed for two main reasons:

  1. Lack of interoperability : Traditional user data is often highly dependent on specific application scenarios and difficult to migrate across apps. For example, social platform X may be modeled based on the people you follow, but this data is of no help to your professional network on LinkedIn. Honcho captures higher-order and more general user traits that can seamlessly serve any LLM application. For example, if a tutoring app finds that you learn best by analogy, your therapy assistant can also use this insight to communicate with you more effectively, even though the two scenarios are completely different.
  2. Lack of immediate value : Previous sharing layers had difficulty attracting applications in the early stages because they did not bring substantial benefits to first movers, who are the key to generating valuable user data. Honcho is different: it first solves the "first-level problem" of user state management for a single application. When enough applications are connected, the network effect will naturally bring about the solution of the "second-level problem" - new applications are not only connected for personalization, but can also use existing shared user portraits from the beginning, completely eliminating the cold start pain point.

Currently, Honcho has hundreds of applications on the closed beta waiting list, covering a variety of scenarios such as addiction coaches, educational companions, reading assistants, and e-commerce tools. The team's strategy is to first focus on solving the core problem of user status management of applications, and then gradually launch a shared data layer for applications willing to participate. This layer will use cryptographic incentives: applications that access early will obtain ownership shares of this layer, thereby sharing its growth dividends; at the same time, the blockchain mechanism can also ensure that the system is decentralized and credible, eliminating the concerns of centralized institutions extracting value or developing competing products.

Variant believes that the Plastic Labs team has the skills to overcome the challenges of user modeling in LLM-driven software. When developing the personalized chat tutoring app Bloom, the team experienced first-hand the problem that the app could not truly understand students and their learning styles. Honcho was born out of this insight and is solving the pain points that every LLM app developer will face.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001265+1.03%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.02227+70.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+3.48%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44387+6.69%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the short-selling Hyperliquid whale currently still holds a BTC position of $103 million (1007 BTC), with an opening price of $108,467.1
Bitcoin
BTC$112,464.95+0.96%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073+13.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:13
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway