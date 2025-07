اطلاعات xHaven (XVN).

xHaven is the first and largest NFT marketplace built on the Flare Network. It serves as a dedicated platform for the creation, trading, and management of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) within the Flare ecosystem. With over $6 million in traded volume, xHaven provides users with a seamless and secure environment to engage in NFT transactions. The platform leverages the unique capabilities of the Flare Network to offer a robust marketplace, emphasizing decentralization and interoperability for digital asset trading.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://xhaven.io/ وایت پیپر https://docs.xhaven.io/whitepaper