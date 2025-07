اطلاعات Windoge98 (EXE).

Windoge 98 is a nostalgic take on memecoins, designed as in ICRC-1 token on the Internet Computer (IC), This token is a nod to the Windows 98 operating system many of us grew up on, blending the world of classic computing and 90's aesthetics with state of the art blockchain technology. We are developing governance and onboarding dApps for the Internet Computer.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://windoge98.com/ وایت پیپر https://windoge98.com/whitepaper.pdf