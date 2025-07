اطلاعات Ton Ship (SHIP).

TonShip is a project on the TON network, focused on creating blockchain games that emphasize competition with rewards. Our goal is to build a strong community of gamers for whom TonShip will be a platform for shared fun and competition. The project utilizes unique NFT collections to enrich gaming experiences and encourage active participation.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://tonship.com وایت پیپر https://ton-ship.gitbook.io/tonship-litepaper-v.2.0.0-en/