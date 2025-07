اطلاعات Thales (THALES).

Thales is an Ethereum protocol that acts as the liquidity & settlement layer for prediction markets in the likes of sports markets, digital options and similar. This building block is the foundation of novel on-chain initiatives, from a platform for AMM-based positional markets to immersive gamified experiences, and much more.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.thales.io/ وایت پیپر https://www.thales.io/about/whitepaper