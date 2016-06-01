اقتصاد توکنی Tether (USDT)
اطلاعات Tether (USDT).
Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the U.S. dollar. The idea was to create a stable cryptocurrency that can be used like digital dollars. Coins that serve this purpose of being a stable dollar substitute are called “stable coins.” Tether is the most popular stable coin and even acts as a dollar replacement on many popular exchanges! According to their site, Tether converts cash into digital currency, to anchor or “tether” the value of the coin to the price of national currencies like the US dollar, the Euro, and the Yen. Like other cryptos it uses blockchain. Unlike other cryptos, it is [according to the official Tether site] “100% backed by USD” (USD is held in reserve). The primary use of Tether is that it offers some stability to the otherwise volatile crypto space and offers liquidity to exchanges who can’t deal in dollars and with banks (for example to the sometimes controversial but leading exchange Bitfinex).
The digital coins are issued by a company called Tether Limited that is governed by the laws of the British Virgin Islands, according to the legal part of its website. It is incorporated in Hong Kong. It has emerged that Jan Ludovicus van der Velde is the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which has been accused of being involved in the price manipulation of bitcoin, as well as tether. Many people trading on exchanges, including Bitfinex, will use tether to buy other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Tether Limited argues that using this method to buy virtual currencies allows users to move fiat in and out of an exchange more quickly and cheaply. Also, exchanges typically have rocky relationships with banks, and using Tether is a way to circumvent that.
USDT is fairly simple to use. Once on exchanges like Poloniex or Bittrex, it can be used to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It can be easily transferred from an exchange to any Omni Layer enabled wallet. Tether has no transaction fees, although external wallets and exchanges may charge one. In order to convert USDT to USD and vise versa through the Tether.to Platform, users must pay a small fee. Buying and selling Tether for Bitcoin can be done through a variety of exchanges like the ones mentioned previously or through the Tether.to platform, which also allows the conversion between USD to and from your bank account.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Tether (USDT)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Tether (USDT)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس Tether (USDT): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Tether (USDT) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای USDT که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های USDT که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی USDT را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن USDT را بررسی کنید!
پیش بینی قیمت USDT
میخواهید بدانید که USDT به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت USDT ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
