اطلاعات Tensorplex Staked TAO (STTAO).

Tensorplex Staked TAO (stTAO) is a reward bearing Bittensor (TAO) LST by Tensorplex Labs. stTAO is a ERC20 token that allow investors to get exposure to the TAO ecosystem and enjoy staking rewards.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://stake.tensorplex.ai وایت پیپر https://docs.tensorplex.ai