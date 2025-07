اطلاعات SwapX (SWPX).

SwapX is the native decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Sonic L1 blockchain.

Powered by Algebra Integral V4 for concentrated and active liquidity management, it delivers advanced plugin DeFi solutions.

SwapX’s ve(3,3) tokenomics ensures stable growth and fair rewards distribution.

Winner of the Sonic Boom competition, with over 1,000 participants, SwapX secured a grant in the SAPPHIRE category thanks to its plugins innovations.