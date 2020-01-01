اقتصاد توکنی Suijak (SUIJAK)

اقتصاد توکنی Suijak (SUIJAK)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد Suijak (SUIJAK)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
USD

اطلاعات Suijak (SUIJAK).

Suijak is a meme token inspired by the popular Wojak meme, which has become a significant part of internet culture. Unlike utility tokens that offer specific functionalities or services within a blockchain ecosystem, Suijak is purely a meme token. This means it doesn't provide any inherent utility or practical use cases beyond its value as a digital collectible and a symbol of community and cultural expression. The creation of Suijak taps into the widespread appeal of the Wojak meme, which is known for its humorous and often relatable depictions of various emotions and situations. By leveraging this meme, Suijak aims to build a community of enthusiasts who appreciate the humor and cultural significance of Wojak. The token serves as a fun and engaging way for people to participate in the crypto space without the complexities and technicalities associated with utility tokens. It embodies the spirit of internet memes, which are often created and shared for entertainment and social connection rather than practical purposes. As a meme token, Suijak's value is largely driven by its community and the collective enjoyment of its holders. This makes it a unique and interesting addition to the world of cryptocurrencies, where not all tokens need to have a utilitarian function to be valued and appreciated. Instead, Suijak celebrates the lighter side of the crypto world, offering a playful and accessible entry point for those who might be intimidated by more complex crypto projects. In essence, Suijak is a testament to the power of memes and community in the digital age, highlighting how cultural phenomena can influence and shape new forms of digital assets. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, Suijak provides a way to engage with the crypto community through the shared language of memes, making it a distinctive and enjoyable part of the broader cryptocurrency landscape.

وب‌ سایت رسمی:
https://suijak.lol/

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Suijak (SUIJAK)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Suijak (SUIJAK)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 222.15K
$ 222.15K$ 222.15K
کل عرضه:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
$ 222.15K
$ 222.15K$ 222.15K
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.001134
$ 0.001134$ 0.001134
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
قیمت فعلی:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

توکنومیکس Suijak (SUIJAK): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی Suijak (SUIJAK) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های SUIJAK که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های SUIJAK که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی SUIJAK را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن SUIJAK را بررسی کنید!

پیش‌ بینی قیمت SUIJAK

می‌خواهید بدانید که SUIJAK به کجا می‌ رود؟ صفحه پیش‌ بینی قیمت SUIJAK ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص‌ های فنی را ترکیب می‌ کند تا یک چشم‌ انداز آینده‌ نگر ارائه دهد.

سلب مسئولیت

داده‌های توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی‌ کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه‌ گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.