اطلاعات Space Frog X (SFX).

Space Frog X is a meme-based cryptocurrency that combines humor and functionality to create a unique ecosystem for its users. The project offers various utilities, including a decentralized swap platform, staking features for passive income, AI integration, and a blockchain-based game currently in development. Inspired by a viral frog meme and Elon Musk's SpaceX, Space Frog X seeks to engage its community while providing practical blockchain applications.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://spacefrog-x.xyz وایت پیپر https://spacefrog-x.gitbook.io/spacefrog-x-docs