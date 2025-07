اطلاعات SNPad (SNPAD).

SNPAD is a DePIN advertising platform featuring an AI-driven smart TV app that automatically replaces traditional commercials with personalized ads once installed. Users earn up to 70% of ad revenues in SNPad tokens, enhancing their viewing experience without additional interactions.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://snpad.snp.network وایت پیپر https://snpad.snp.network/docs/paper.pdf