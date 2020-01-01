اقتصاد توکنی ShibaPoconk (CONK)
اطلاعات ShibaPoconk (CONK).
ShibaPoCONK, popularly known as CONK, is a cryptoasset that took the Fantom Opera network by storm in early 2023 and is a uniquely innovative project that began as nothing more than a silly memecoin, but quickly garnered a passionate community of die-hard believers during its Liquidity Generation Event.
During the longest bear market the cryptocurrency industry has ever experienced, CONK became a shining light that sparked a sense of hope and reassurance at a time when all of us were feeling nothing but fear and doubt. Before even having launched officially, ShibaPoCONK was met with such unwavering support from an entire community right from the get-go, which was a testament to CONK’s potential for growth and success.
The people behind ShibaPoCONK are the community members themselves; CONKers. With no central authoritative entity, the CONK community is a diverse group of individuals from all over the world, united by their love for Web3 technology and its potential application in all aspects of business and life.
With autonomy at its core, the CONK community take it upon themselves to drive the project forward, contributing their skills and expertise in developing the website, creating marketing materials, and even organising their own events. Their passion for the project is a reflection of what CONK fundamentally represents; a gold-standard in a decentralised, permissionless and self-sustaining way of life. ShibaPoCONK is for the culture, and for the people.
From its humble beginnings as a DeFi token experiment, ShibaPoCONK has grown into a thriving community of Web3 enthusiasts. The project has set its sights on creating the CONK World, a virtual hub for Web3 professionals, artists, and creatives. Within the CONK world, $CONK tokens will continue to be used as a means of payment, and ShibaPoCONKs offical collection of NFTs will be used intrinsically at the forefront of every interaction within the CONK World, essentially serving as membership passes or tic
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت ShibaPoconk (CONK)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت ShibaPoconk (CONK)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس ShibaPoconk (CONK): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی ShibaPoconk (CONK) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای CONK که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های CONK که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی CONK را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن CONK را بررسی کنید!
پیش بینی قیمت CONK
میخواهید بدانید که CONK به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت CONK ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.