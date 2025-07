اطلاعات Session Token (SESH).

Session is a decentralized messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption, robust metadata protection and onion routing for secure and anonymous communication. With over 1 million monthly active users, Session is a user-friendly alternative to centralized messaging apps. Session Token (SESH) is the incentive layer for Session's censorship-resistant DePIN and a utility token that unlocks premium app features.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://getsession.org/ وایت پیپر https://getsession.org/whitepaper