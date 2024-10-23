اقتصاد توکنی Seedworld (SWORLD)

اقتصاد توکنی Seedworld (SWORLD)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد Seedworld (SWORLD)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
اطلاعات Seedworld (SWORLD).

Description:

Seedworld is a UGC (user-generated content) gaming platform that allows individuals to create, explore, and monetize their unique worlds and experiences. It provides easy-to-use tools for users to design games, lands, and assets, even without coding knowledge. In this ecosystem, players can craft their own economies, trade assets, and shape the future of the platform. Seedworld combines the creative freedom of user-generated content with a decentralized economy, where creators, players, and investors alike can thrive.

What is the native utility of the $SWORLD Token? $SWORLD is the central token in the Seedworld ecosystem. $SWORLD can be used to purchase collections, lands and cosmetics $SWORLD is the only way to acquire Seedworld’s ingame currency Ame. Even if players use FIAT to purchase Ame, a portion of the funds is used to buyback and burn $SWORLD. $SWORLD is used for Lands and Seed Roots upgrades $SWORLD offers discounts for Battle Passes $SWORLD can be staked for rewards and to get free land & island NFTs $SWORLD can be farmed for rewards. Seedworld is focusing on several key verticals: Gaming: Providing players and creators with tools to build immersive games and experiences. User-Generated Content (UGC): Empowering players to craft and share their own assets, lands, and games. Virtual Economy: Creating an integrated economy where players can trade, monetize, and invest in NFTs and virtual goods. NFTs: Seedworld uses NFTs as the foundation for ownership of in-game assets, such as land, mounts, avatars, and items, giving creators control over their content. Cross-IP Collaboration: Offering a collaborative space where players and creators interact and co-develop experiences that can scale beyond traditional gaming.

How many $SWORLD tokens are there in circulation? $SWORLD Token will launch on October 23, 2024, with a total of 2,187,422,513 tokens in circulation for a total supply of 20,000,000,000 tokens. The complete breakdown is: Tokenomics: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1F0drPCmXc_Yu4ExRj5Iybi5RoCQcD96sW951-fENyyU/edit?usp=sharing Who are the backers of $SWORLD? Seedworld is backed by the leading Web3gaming Incubator Seedify Where can I buy $SWORLD? Starting October 23rd, $SWORLD will be available for purchase on a number of leading decentralized exchanges and chains: Ethereum: Uniswap Base: Aerodrom Solana: Raydium BSC: Pancakeswap Arbitrum: Camelot Avalanche: LFJ

وب‌ سایت رسمی:
https://seedworld.io/landing
وایت پیپر
https://seedworld.gitbook.io/seedworld-wp

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Seedworld (SWORLD)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Seedworld (SWORLD)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 2.73M
کل عرضه:
$ 20.00B
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 7.64B
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
$ 7.13M
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.00871045
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.00028441
قیمت فعلی:
$ 0.00035685
توکنومیکس Seedworld (SWORLD): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی Seedworld (SWORLD) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های SWORLD که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های SWORLD که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی SWORLD را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن SWORLD را بررسی کنید!

پیش‌ بینی قیمت SWORLD

می‌خواهید بدانید که SWORLD به کجا می‌ رود؟ صفحه پیش‌ بینی قیمت SWORLD ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص‌ های فنی را ترکیب می‌ کند تا یک چشم‌ انداز آینده‌ نگر ارائه دهد.

سلب مسئولیت

داده‌های توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی‌ کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه‌ گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.