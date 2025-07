اطلاعات Pew4Sol (PEW).

PEW FOR BOME AND PEPE is a token representing a community deeply infatuated with the arts of Darkfarms. It is also a token soon on BOMECHAIN.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://pew.today/ وایت پیپر https://github.com/pew4sol/pew4sol/blob/main/whitepaper.md