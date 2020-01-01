اقتصاد توکنی Obsidium (OBS)
اطلاعات Obsidium (OBS).
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent.
OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem.
About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem.
Focus & Development Areas
Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc…
Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication.
Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. )
NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. )
Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available.
Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem.
Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface.
Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Obsidium (OBS)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Obsidium (OBS)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس Obsidium (OBS): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Obsidium (OBS) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای OBS که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های OBS که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی OBS را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن OBS را بررسی کنید!
