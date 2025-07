اطلاعات OAX (OAX).

OAX is an ERC20 token developed to fuel an open-source decentralized exchange platform “openANX” which provides an aggregated order book to increase liquidity; holds collateral for asset gateways to reduce credit risk; and features an off-chain, predetermined dispute resolution system governed by the Decentralized Autonomous Organization(DAO) to maximize consumer protection.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.oax.org/ وایت پیپر https://www.openanx.org/assets/openANX_White_Paper_Released_Final_ENU_V2.0.pdf