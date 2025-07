اطلاعات Nemesis Downfall (ND).

Nemesis Downfall is a play-to-earn, multiplayer, first person shooter video game that offers modern gameplay and uses blockchain as a tool to facilitate in-game economy.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://nemesisdownfall.com/ وایت پیپر https://nemesisdownfall.com/whitepaper/