اطلاعات Mean DAO (MEAN).

MEAN is the governance token of the Mean DAO. It allows those who hold it to vote on changes to the Mean DAO Protocols and Roadmap, as well as share part of the profits generated by the DAO.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://meanfi.com/ وایت پیپر http://docs.meandao.com/