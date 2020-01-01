اقتصاد توکنی Lucky Block (LBLOCK)
اطلاعات Lucky Block (LBLOCK).
Lucky Block Casino & $LBLOCK is a trailblazing iGaming platform that combines the thrill of online gaming with the transformative power of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 technology. Offering over 5,000 games, a VIP program, live casino experiences, a comprehensive sportsbook, token staking, futures trading, and life-changing jackpots, Lucky Block caters to a diverse range of gaming preferences.
Since its inception, Lucky Block has driven hypergrowth, forging high-profile partnerships with Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart as their exclusive Asian partner and UFC legend Michael Bisping.
At the heart of the ecosystem lies the LBLOCK V2 token, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that redefines the gaming experience. LBLOCK rewards users with exclusive perks such as rakebacks, cashback, tailored promotions, futures trading, jackpots, and staking opportunities. It gamifies the LBLOCK token while playing a pivotal role in the evolving Web 3.0 iGaming space, offering users additional value backed by the consistent growth of the casino platform.
The Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further elevate the ecosystem. With only 3,500 NFTs minted, these assets grant holders access to unique NFT gaming opportunities and VIP experiences, integrating seamlessly with Lucky Block's offerings.
Lucky Block's ecosystem and token utility are driven by a commitment to innovation, community engagement, and secure, rewarding gameplay. This dynamic approach positions Lucky Block as a leader in the iGaming and cryptocurrency spaces.
The LBLOCK token serves as a versatile and dynamic currency within the Lucky Block ecosystem, designed to enhance user experiences while providing tangible value. As a gaming currency, LBLOCK enables players to access over 5,000 games, sports betting, and live casino features across the platform, including the Telegram-based casino. Players who use LBLOCK are rewarded with incentives like rakebacks and cashback of up to 15%, adding an extra layer of value to their gaming sessions.
Exclusive access is another cornerstone of LBLOCK’s utility. Certain games, missions, features, and promotions will require LBLOCK for participation, fostering demand and creating a sense of exclusivity. Moreover, LBLOCK staking allows holders to earn passive income while unlocking rewards, bonuses, and entry into special events. This staking mechanism is an essential feature for long-term token holders, aligning with their goals for sustained value growth.
Incentives and promotions are deeply integrated into LBLOCK’s utility. The token acts as the primary currency for accessing rewards like jackpot entries, free spins, and other exclusive offers. Holders can also enter LBLOCK-specific jackpots, and connecting their Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further amplifies their opportunities by granting additional tickets.
Beyond the platform, LBLOCK has real-world applications. In 2025, a third-party platform will enable LBLOCK to be used for everyday purchases, expanding its utility beyond gaming. This groundbreaking feature aims to further drive demand for the token, bridging the gap between crypto and mainstream adoption.
LBLOCK also supports tradability, allowing holders to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies or fiat on decentralized (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). This flexibility ensures that the token adapts to market trends while maintaining its role as a core asset in the Lucky Block ecosystem.
Finally, the introduction of futures trading adds another layer to LBLOCK’s utility. Set to launch as part of Lucky Block’s Web 3.0 offerings, this feature aligns with the token’s vision of providing a robust and versatile platform for the next generation of iGaming and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Lucky Block (LBLOCK)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Lucky Block (LBLOCK)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس Lucky Block (LBLOCK): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Lucky Block (LBLOCK) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای LBLOCK که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های LBLOCK که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی LBLOCK را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن LBLOCK را بررسی کنید!
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.