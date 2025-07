اطلاعات Launch On USD1 (L).

The Internet Capital Market, built on Ethereum and powered by USD1—a Trump-backed stablecoin from World Liberty Financial—enables anyone to launch, trade, and earn from tokens. The platform shares fees with creators, KOLs, and investors, fueling a meme-driven, community-powered economy. The platform is accessible via dApp, X (Twitter) Bot, Telegram Bot, and a mobile app, all enhanced by LLMs AI agents for a seamless Web3 experience.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://launchonusd1.fun وایت پیپر https://launch-on-usd1.gitbook.io/docs/