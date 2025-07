اطلاعات Kinka (XNK).

Kinka Gold is issued by one of Japan’s oldest and most prestigious gold trading houses, Daiichi Commodities (8746.T) in conjunction with Crowdbank - the Japan's largest Crowdfunding Platform. The $XNK token is 100% reserve-backed by real physical gold stored in bankrupt-remote vaults that have been fully audited and which are compliant with all Japanese FSA regulations. Each $XNK will be worth 1 fine troy ounce of pure gold. As Daiichi Commodities adds more gold to the vault, more $XNK tokens will be issued for use in DeFi, Web3, and the entire crypto space.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://kinka-gold.com وایت پیپر https://kinka-gold.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Kinka_white-paper_ver2.pdf