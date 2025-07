اطلاعات Infinity (8).

INFINITY (8) is a self-sustaining, deflationary PoW token designed to leverage Sonic’s FeeM mechanics and create a perpetual flywheel of value and demand. NFINITY is a PoW token programmed for the perpetual growth. Its core design revolves around a direct value feedback loop created by Sonic’s FeeM mechanism – 90% of all gas fees spent on mining Infinity are automatically reinvested into the token. INFINITY introduces the fastest emission reduction schedule ever deployed in a PoW token.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://8finity.xyz/ وایت پیپر https://paragraph.com/@wagmi1337/infinity