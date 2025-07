اطلاعات Ice Open Network (ICE).

Ice is the newest digital currency that you can mine for free using your phone The Ice project has been imagined to bring back trust in digital assets and deliver a true sense of community for users who don’t have the financial resources to mine Bitcoin or are simply too late to enter the game.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://ice.io/ وایت پیپر https://ice.io/whitepaper