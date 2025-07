اطلاعات Hestia (HESTIA).

HESTIA is a deflationary token on Base Chain that builds upon CIRCLE's foundation through its innovative Chaos Engine. It creates scarcity by burning tokens while building USDC reserves, which are strategically deployed to support price floors and generate trading volume. The project uniquely combines automated liquidity management, AI-ready infrastructure, and ecosystem integration with CIRCLE, aiming for a sustainable deflationary model. Key features include daily automated burns via Hestia's Rage function, a configurable smart contract for future AI governance, and a synergistic relationship with CIRCLE's ecosystem through fee sharing and liquidity support.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://ultraroundmoney.com/hestia وایت پیپر https://ultraroundmoney.com/hestia/whitepaper.pdf